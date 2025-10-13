The New York Jets’ defensive woes have been one of the most disappointing storylines of the 2025 season. Sitting at 0-6 and searching for any kind of momentum, the team did get a glimmer of hope with the return of linebacker Jermaine Johnson, who rejoined the lineup in Week 6 after missing three games due to an ankle injury.

Johnson’s comeback was seen as a crucial step for a struggling defense that had failed to generate a single takeaway through five games while allowing more than 30 points per outing.

The Jets’ defensive players even held a meeting before their trip to London to address accountability and effort issues that had plagued the unit. “We have to be better. We can’t be the reason we lose,” Johnson said ahead of the matchup with Denver. “Coach AG has our back. We have to have his back, too.”

But now, Johnson’s name is surfacing in trade discussions. According to Connor Hughes of SNY, “DE Jermaine Johnson is a name that has come up for several teams in need of edge help in trade discussions, sources told SNY. It would take ‘a lot’ for the Jets to part with Johnson, a team involved in those conversations said.”

Johnson’s rising stock comes as no surprise. The 2023 Pro Bowler notched a career-high 7.5 sacks that season before missing most of 2024 with an Achilles injury. When healthy, he’s one of the Jets’ most disruptive defenders, capable of setting the edge and getting after the quarterback.

For a team desperate to reset and accumulate assets for the future, trading a player like Johnson would only happen for a steep return, perhaps multiple high draft picks.

Still, the timing of these rumors couldn’t be more complicated. The Jets are already reeling after another lifeless offensive performance in their 13-11 loss to Denver.

Quarterback Justin Fields’ struggles reached historic lows, as ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that Fields completed just one pass for negative yardage when pressured and was sacked nine times, leading to -10 total passing yards for the team.

Head coach Aaron Glenn defended his quarterback postgame, snapping at reporters who questioned Fields’ starting role. “Come on, man. Sometimes guys have bad games. That doesn’t mean you just bench them,” Glenn said via The 33rd Team.

Whether or not the Jets move Johnson before the trade deadline, the situation highlights how far the franchise has fallen. Once viewed as a defensive powerhouse, New York is now facing questions about its identity, and potentially, its future core.