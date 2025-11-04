The New York Jets completed two stunning trades on Tuesday, sending fans into a frenzy. Jets running back Breece Hall wasn't traded from the team, at time of writing, but he was waiting impatiently for news.

Hall also posted a cryptic message, with just a series of dots.

🫩… — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) November 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hall now reportedly wants out of New York, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Jets fans might be able to breathe a sigh of relief, though, according to a separate report.

“On a wild day in Florham Park, the Jets are not expected to trade Breece Hall, though there is still over an hour to the deadline…,” NFL Network's Tom Pelissero posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Jets are just 1-7 on the season. New York traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams on Tuesday, ahead of the NFL trade deadline, with other moves possibly on the horizon.

Jets appear to be in disarray right now

New York lost the first seven games of its 2025 season. Ahead of a bye week, the Jets were able to finally post a win. New York knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals in its last game, by a 39-38 score.

Fans are stunned to see two of the team's top defensive prospects traded on Tuesday. Sauce Gardner was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts, while Williams was shipped off to the Cowboys.

“He was a player that we scouted heavily coming out of college and there's a reason he was the fourth overall pick,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement about grabbing Gardner, per ESPN. “Sauce is a proven cornerback. His skill and competitive nature will elevate everyone's play on the defensive unit. We're thrilled he's a Colt.”

It appears the Jets may have given up on the 2025 season. This is the team's first season with Aaron Glenn as head coach. Glenn has defended his team, amidst the struggles.

The Jets play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. New York hasn't had a winning season for the last 10 years, and it appears that fans will have to wait even longer to see any success.