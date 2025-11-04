The New York Jets were the story of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. New York traded Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, respectively, while receiving draft picks and other assets in return. Jets running back Breece Hall reportedly was not happy with the situation, and asked to be traded.

Hall is staying on the team, and he posted a message Tuesday to vent his frustration with the whole situation.

“Sick about my bruddas man happy for them but man (I'm) sick (right now),” Hall posted to X, formerly Twitter. The post was later deleted.

Hall sent a flurry of social media posts as the clock ticked away ahead of the trade deadline. While the Jets had no intention of trading him, per some reports, the running back was not happy with seeing Gardner and Williams leave.

Gardner was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. Williams meanwhile was shipped off to the Dallas Cowboys.

Jets are now trying to build for the future

New York is 1-7 on the season, under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn. Jets management clearly feels this is a lost season, as two of the team's best defensive players were traded.

The Jets are getting first round NFL Draft picks for Gardner, in both the 2026 and 2027 draft. That trade was met by a seal of approval by some Jets fans, including Mike Greenberg.

New York is getting a lot for Williams, too.

“The Cowboys gave up a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick and defensive tackle Mazi Smith to the Jets to complete the trade for Williams,” ESPN's Todd Archer wrote. “The 2027 pick going to the Jets will be the better of the Cowboys' two first-round picks that year.”

Time will tell if these deals work out for the struggling Jets. New York fans are tired of the losing seasons and frustration. The Jets haven't had a winning season for a decade. It has been even longer than that since the franchise made the AFC Playoffs.

The Jets play the Cleveland Browns Sunday, as it looks to post its second win of the campaign. New York just defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in its last game.