The New York Jets fell to 0-6 on Sunday. New York lost 13-11 against Denver during an ugly defensive game in front of an international crowd in London. Jets quarterback Justin Fields had one of his worst passing performances of his career as the team logged its sixth straight defeat to start the Aaron Glenn era.

But how bad did Fields really play?

ESPN's Rich Cimini shared some mind-boggling stats about how poorly Fields threw the football on Sunday.

“He was pressured on 16 of 29 dropbacks. On the 16 pressure plays, he [ATTEMPTED] only 4 passes (completed one for -1),” Cimini wrote on social media on Monday. “This shows a QB who's not pulling the trigger.”

If Fields really is being coached to be careful with the football, it isn't working. Fields may not have many turnovers, but the Jets cannot move the ball down the field as a result.

“Is he being coached to eat the ball and not risk INTs? I don't know the answer to that,” Cimini added. “Fields has yet to throw an INT, but what good is that if you can't score?”

Cimini also noted that Fields' sack rate (nine sacks on 29 dropbacks) was the highest in any NFL game since 2018, per Next Gen Stats.

The Jets will want to bury that game tape in a hurry and move on to their next opponent.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn snaps at reporter following Justin Fields question

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was not in the mood for Justin Fields questions after Sunday's loss.

Glenn snapped at a reporter who asked if Fields remains the team's starting quarterback following his dreadful performance.

“Come on, man,” Glenn said, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. “What kind of question is that? Sometimes, this league is [up and down]. There are guys that have bad games. That doesn't mean you just bench them. Come on, you know better than that.”

Glenn may not have liked the question, but the media is right to question Fields after such a poor game.

Fields was sacked nine times against the Broncos. That sack yardage completely offset any of his passing production. As a result, the Jets finished with -10 passing yards as sa team.

Now the Jets must travel back home and find some solutions before their next game.

Next up for the Jets is a home game against the Panthers in Week 7.