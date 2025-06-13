Jun 13, 2025 at 12:46 AM ET

Antonio Brown is in trouble again. Miami-Dade County police have issued a warrant for his arrest. He is accused of some grave crimes, including attempted murder.

The alleged incident took place outside a celebrity boxing event on May 16 in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood, turning what was supposed to be a high-profile sports gathering into a crime scene.

According to the warrant reviewed by The Washington Post, the confrontation began just before midnight. Police responded to reports of gunfire outside the venue, where witnesses pointed to Brown as the shooter. Although officers did not find a weapon on him at the time, they did recover two spent shell casings and an empty holster near the scene.

Security footage later obtained by investigators reportedly shows Brown throwing a punch that sparked the altercation. Moments later, Brown is seen grabbing a gun from a nearby security guard and running after the man he had just struck. Cell phone video from the incident appears to capture two gunshots as Brown charges, while the victim ducks and tries to escape.

Days later, detectives interviewed the alleged victim, who said he’d known Brown since 2022. He told police that Brown fired at him twice, grazing his neck, before the two got into a struggle over the weapon. Afterward, the man sought treatment at Aventura Hospital.

AB was briefly detained the night of the event but was later released. He later posted on social media claiming he had been “jumped” by people trying to steal his jewelry. Since then, authorities have been unable to locate him, and it remains unclear whether he currently has legal representation.

A judge has ordered a $10,000 bond and house arrest if Brown is taken into custody. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has declined to comment.

At 36, Brown’s football career has long been overshadowed by legal trouble and controversy. But now, with an attempted murder charge hanging over him, he faces what may be the most serious chapter in his post-NFL life.