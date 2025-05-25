2024 was a banner year for AJ Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was named to the second-team All-Pro list, earned his third-straight 1,000-yard regular season, and officially became a Super Bowl champion for the first time in his NFL career, all before he turned 28.

And yet, just because Brown fully established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in 2024 doesn't mean he doesn't have areas where he could improve his game moving forward, as he explained to Dave Zangaro of NBA Sports Philadelphia.

“It always boils down to just watching film, and you just take notes,” Brown told NBA Sports Philadelphia. “You just take notes of what you didn't do really well last year that may have snuck through the cracks that nobody ever realized, but you know deep down. Everybody knows their weaknesses and their strengths. You're just trying to find new ways to pick a few things, and you focus on that in the summer and during OTAs.”

While Brown did have himself a season in his third campaign with the Eagles, his numbers were down across the board, even if he missed four games due to injury and playoff seeding. Though his yards per reception were up from 2023, his stats were down versus her career-highs in 2022, when he came four yards short of 1,500 to go with a career-high 11 touchdowns. While some of this could come down to how the Eagles offense operated under Kellen Moore versus Shane Steichen, Brown still turned in an average of just 5.3 YAC per reception, or .9 less than his Eagles high in 2022.

Heading into his fourth season with the Eagles, the pressure will be on for Brown and the Eagles to prove that 2024 was no fluke and they are still the best team in the NFC East, the NFC, and the NFL as a whole. While Brown can't control how many balls are thrown his way, he can control what he does with it once he hauls in a pass, which is likely what he considers an area worth evaluating heading into the fall.