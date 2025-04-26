The Kansas City Chiefs are hitting their needs hard during the 2025 NFL Draft. From the Chiefs bolstering pass protection help to handing Patrick Mahomes an extra weapon. A speedy one is now on board in K.C.

The Chiefs grabbed “a true 4.3 dude” as described by Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Jalen Royals of Utah State arrives to K.C. The defending AFC champions nab him at 133rd overall in the fourth round.

Royals surfaced as the fifth WR taken in the fourth — also the opening round for the draft's final day. Elic Ayomanor (Stanford, No. 136 to the Tennessee Titans) and Jordan Watkins (Ole Miss, No. 138 to the San Francisco 49ers) came after Royals.

But again, the USU WR adds an extra fast layer to Andy Reid and the Chiefs offense.

Details emerge on new Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes WR

The newest member of “Chiefs Kingdom” overcame a significant field setback before his pre-draft process.

Royals dealt with a brutal injury blow in Oct. 2024. He sustained a devastating foot injury and missed the rest of the season. USU lost an All-Mountain West Conference talent in the process.

The 6-foot, 205-pounder even drew NFL scouts over to Logan, Utah. He caught 55 receptions for 834 receiving yards prior to his injury, both top 10 national marks. Royals was even immensely productive the previous season.

The Powder Springs, Georgia native caught a school-record 15 touchdowns. Only future Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. snatched more aerial scores while at LSU. Royals also racked up 1,080 yards to lead the Aggies and average 15.2 yards per catch.

Despite his knee ailment, Royals drew a strong evaluation from Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network.

“Skilled and instinctive, Royals might lack the desired explosiveness, but he makes up for it with his body control and feel for the game. He has good size and is keenly aware of defenders around him, which allows him to adjust routes and improve his chances on contested catches,” Zierlein wrote in his evaluation.

Royals enters a room filled with blazers. Xavier Worthy arrived in last year's draft following his epic 4.21 time in the 40.