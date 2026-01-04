Myles Garrett has done it. In the Cleveland Browns' final game of the 2025 NFL season, the supertstar pass rusher finally set a new league record for most sacks in a campaign.

With just 4:09 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Browns' Week 18 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Garrett took down Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for the historic sack.

Shortly after Garrett's sack, former Browns star offensive lineman Joe Thomas shared a video via social media congratulating his former Cleveland teammate.

“Congrats, Myles, the greatest of all time,” Thomas said, who played his entire NFL career with the Browns and was a teammate with Garrett in his final season in the league in 2017.

“Gets the record on the very first time that he was blocked one-on-one in the game with four minutes left,” added Thomas, who should be joined someday in Canton by Garrett.

Thomas was not in attendance at the Browns-Bengals game, but he followed the action from his home with his family.

Greatest defender in NFL history! …and now the sack record to go with it Congrats 👊🥳🍾🙌 @Flash_Garrett pic.twitter.com/HafMeQ0p5Y — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) January 4, 2026

Garrett's sack of Burrow was his 23rd of the season, surpassing the previous mark of 22.5 sacks held by former New York Giants star Michael Strahan and Pittsburgh Steelers star TJ Watt.

Garrett's chances to set a new NFL record for single-season sacks got a big boost when he had five sacks againt the New England Patriots in Week 8. Three weeks later, he recorded four sacks against the Baltimore Ravens and followed that performance with a three-sack effort versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Selected first overall by the Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft, Garrett had a tackle, a sack and two quarterback hits against the Bengals, as Cleveland secured a 20-18 victory.

Although Cleveland is not going to the playoffs, their win against the Bengals and Garrett's record-setting sack gave Browns fans something to celebrate at the end of the season.

Cleveland concludes its 2025 campaign with a 5-12 record and on a two-game winning streak.