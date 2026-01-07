It's been a tumultuous week for the Washington Commanders, with head coach Dan Quinn opting to fire both his offensive and defensive coordinators after the team's disastrous 2025 season, which resulted in them missing the playoffs altogether. While Jayden Daniels and several other key players faced injury concerns throughout this year, that wasn't enough to stop the team from looking for a revamped coaching staff heading into next season.

Now, new information is coming to light about some reported dysfunction in the Commanders' locker room not only this season, but also in years past.

“Sources: Part of the issue the #Commanders have had in the building is the front office meddling with the coaching staff on personnel and which players to use — an ongoing problem dating back to 2024 when they were having success. With the team struggling this year, it reached new heights and there were notable disagreements,” reported NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

Schultz added that “Moreover, I have not gotten the impression Dan Quinn wanted to move on from his coordinators. The entire disconnect is one to watch as we head into 2026.”

“There’s a lot of s*** going on there,” a source said, per Schultz.

Overall, the Commanders certainly looked like a team that was battling some inner turmoil throughout large stretches of the 2025 season, finishing well below the .500 mark one season after making a surprise run to the NFC Championship Game in 2024.

It remains to be seen who the team will select as their new coordinators as they look to reestablish some order in their locker room.