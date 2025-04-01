As part of the NFL's international series, the league announced that the United Arab Emirates could become the next stop. However, NFL executive Peter O'Reilly says more work is needed per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

This announcement comes at a time when the NFL is expanding its reach at a global level.

The NFL announced that three teams, the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Jacksonville Jaguars, will play in London. Last month, the NFL declared that the Pittsburgh Steelers would play in the first-ever game held in Ireland. In addition, the NFL confirmed that the Miami Dolphins will play a game in Madrid, and the Indianapolis Colts will play in Berlin.

The ever-expanding world tour could find its way into really unchartered territory.

What an NFL game in the UAE would look like

The idea of an NFL game in a Middle Eastern country would be groundbreaking on many levels. First and foremost, it would be the first time the NFL will play an official game in the Middle East.

The UAE is known for its luxuriousness and unique sporting culture, with soccer and cricket being the main attractions. Players, coaches, and fans would live it up in some of the most lavish resorts on the earth and will enhance the UAE's appeal to tourists.

The game would be broadcast worldwide, including across the Middle East. There could also be live performances showcasing both American and Arabic artists.

A game will likely be held in November, which would be ideal considering the warm climate. The venue would be one of the stadiums used in the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

There are some things to consider from a human rights standpoint. According to Amnesty International, the UAE has a troubling record on issues ranging from freedom of expression, women's rights, the rights of migrant and domestic workers, freedom of assembly, and LGBTQ+ rights.