According to ESPN, NFL executives are already thinking ahead when it comes to the league’s most prestigious individual honors. Their early picks show confidence in Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for Most Valuable Player and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels for Offensive Player of the Year.

Jackson, already a two-time NFL MVP, would join an elite group with a third. Only Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Brett Favre, and Johnny Unitas have reached that plateau. His dynamic dual-threat ability, improved passing, and consistent winning percentage remain the foundation of his case. He is coming off his first 4,000-yard passing season and continues to show growth under offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

An AFC executive praised his progress, noting his ability to produce from the pocket while still creating game-changing plays with his legs. His turnovers in the playoffs are often pointed out as a barrier to full recognition. But in the regular season, he remains one of the league’s most efficient players. Despite Buffalo’s Josh Allen overshadowing him in last year’s NFL MVP race, Jackson’s resume and skillset keep him firmly in the conversation.

Jayden Daniels is drawing the attention of the NFL with his early impact

While Jackson leads the NFL MVP talk, Daniels is gaining momentum as a popular choice for Offensive Player of the Year. Traditionally, a non-quarterback award, the race has been dominated by receivers and running backs in recent seasons. Daniels’ performance has forced evaluators to reconsider.

In his second year, he has shown poise as both a passer and runner. Daniels spreads the ball effectively while adding explosive plays with his legs. An AFC executive said Daniels should already have been in last year’s MVP discussion for the way he elevated Washington. His ability to inspire belief in teammates, along with the addition of Deebo Samuel as a reliable target, strengthens his candidacy.

Daniels’ energy and competitive nature have also become part of his reputation. Whether it is talking on the field to opponents or challenging teammates in the locker room, he brings intensity to every setting. For Washington, that leadership is translating into wins. For league executives, it makes him one of the early faces of the award race.