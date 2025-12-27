The Tennessee Titans are past the point of pretending the margins will save them. This is no longer about a tweak here or a veteran stopgap there. After another season spent buried in the AFC South cellar, the Titans look ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft needing identity as much as talent. Using the PFF mock draft simulator, Tennessee takes a clear stance in this three-round projection. They will build toughness on defense and inject athleticism where it’s been missing. As such, the Titans will create a roster that can finally grow alongside their quarterback instead of dragging him down.

Flashes of hope

The Titans’ 2025 season has been ugly by almost every measurable standard. They currently sit at 3-12. With that, Tennessee has been officially eliminated from playoff contention for the fourth straight year. They will also finish last in the AFC South for the third consecutive season. A 1–11 start resulted in the October dismissal of Brian Callahan and the promotion of Mike McCoy to interim head coach. It marked the franchise’s worst start since 1994.

Still, there were flashes of hppe, most notably a stunning 26-9 Week 16 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. That win showcased what this team can be when things align. Jeffery Simmons wrecked the interior, Tony Pollard controlled tempo, and the defense played with urgency. Unfortunately, those flashes were the exception, not the rule. Tennessee now faces an offseason defined by hard decisions rather than optimism.

Draft needs come into focus

Holding a projected top-5 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Titans have an opportunity and obligation to reshape their roster with intention. The offense still lacks a true No. 1 receiver. That's something that has capped explosiveness and made life harder for quarterback Cam Ward. Defensively, however, the needs are greater. Their edge rush remains inconsistent, and the cornerback room has been hollowed out after trading away two starters.

The interior offensive line also needs attention. Kevin Zeitler is headed for free agency, while Lloyd Cushenberry III faces competition. Tennessee cannot afford to ignore the trenches any longer. This mock draft leans into defensive athleticism early, trusting free agency and later picks to supplement offensive needs.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Titans' 3-round mock draft based on the PFF 2026 NFL mock draft simulator.

Round 1, pick 5: LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Arvell Reese is the most physically imposing linebacker in the 2026 draft class. That alone makes him tempting for a Titans defense that has lacked intimidation. At 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds, Reese plays with elite strength at the point of attack. He also shows real pop when engaging blockers. He doesn’t just meet ball carriers but stops momentum cold.

Reese entered Ohio State as a four-star recruit and contributed early on special teams. He broke out as a full-time starter and never looked back. His run defense is already NFL-ready, and his age works in Tennessee’s favor. Reese turns 21 late in the 2026 summer. That means the Titans would be drafting a player whose best football is still well ahead of him.

For a defense that needs a centerpiece at the second level, Reese fits perfectly. He brings leadership traits, physical dominance, and schematic versatility. Those are things Tennessee has lacked between the tackles.

Round 2, pick 37: EDGE Joshua Josephs, Tennessee

Addressing edge rush is non-negotiable for the Titans. Joshua Josephs checks the most important boxes. He’s explosive off the snap, fluid in space, and flashes legitimate pass-rush upside. At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, he still needs to add strength. However, the athletic profile is undeniable.

Josephs spent much of his collegiate career playing behind elite talent. That may have muted his raw production. Still, when he was on the field, he made plays. In particular, he forced turnovers and disrupted timing. His ability to bend around the edge and counter inside gives him a foundation to develop into a consistent NFL pass rusher.

For Tennessee, Josephs represents a developmental bet worth making. Pairing him with Simmons up front could finally give the Titans a pass rush capable of winning without blitzing.

Round 3, pick 69: CB Chandler Rivers, Duke

Chandler Rivers might not fit every team’s prototype at cornerback. That said, he feels tailor-made for what the Titans need. Rivers plays with physicality, confidence, and anticipation. He’s comfortable in man coverage and understands leverage in zone. He is also not afraid to support the run — a trait Tennessee covets.

What stands out most is Rivers’ fearlessness. Despite lacking ideal size, he consistently challenges receivers at the catch point and jumps routes with timing rather than recklessness. He creates turnovers because he trusts his eyes and instincts.

In a secondary that has been stripped for parts, Rivers brings competitiveness and playmaking ability. He may never be a shutdown corner. Still, he profiles as a reliable starter who elevates the unit around him.

Setting a new tone

This three-round mock draft doesn’t solve everything. In truth, no draft ever does. However, it sets a tone Tennessee desperately needs. Reese establishes toughness. Josephs adds speed and disruption. Rivers injects confidence and edge into the secondary.

For the Titans, this isn’t about chasing splashy headlines. It’s about rebuilding an identity that has slowly eroded. If Tennessee commits to this kind of physical, disciplined approach in April, the long climb back toward relevance might finally begin.