The San Francisco 49ers wasted no time after Nick Bosa’s ACL tear, signing William Bradley-King to their practice squad. The former seventh-round pick previously spent time with the Commanders, Patriots, and Dolphins before returning to San Francisco.

While it was a necessary depth move, it’s clear the front office may need more than a replacement body if they want to maintain their defensive dominance. With the Niners off to a 3-0 start, expectations remain high despite losing one of their most irreplaceable stars.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano noted that San Francisco, the Chargers, and the Ravens could all be active in the pass-rush market in recent NFL rumors.

“I’m looking at San Francisco, where the Kyle Shanahan/John Lynch 49ers have never been shy about making big in-season moves (hello, Christian McCaffrey!) and are suffering through an incredible rash of early-season injuries. The latest, to star edge rusher Nick Bosa, falls into the irreplaceable category, but that shouldn’t stop the Niners from seeing if they can bring in another edge rusher,” Graziano explained.

He added that the Chargers, missing Khalil Mack, could also be buyers, while Ravens coach John Harbaugh has already publicly called out his defense.

That means three of the NFL’s most aggressive front offices may soon collide in the same market.

San Francisco has shown a willingness to spend draft capital when the opportunity presents itself, while Baltimore has a history of striking at midseason for defensive upgrades, most notably with the Roquan Smith trade.

The Chargers, meanwhile, sit at 3-0 but know their playoff push could collapse without more consistent pressure up front.

The timing is critical. With the trade deadline weeks away, contending teams will want to address weaknesses early rather than risk sliding in the standings. Injuries across the league have created demand for pass rushers, a position that’s always at a premium.

The Broncos’ Week 3 loss to the Chargers added another wrinkle, raising questions about Bo Nix’s future in Denver.

Despite strong rookie numbers last year, Nix struggled with accuracy in key moments, including missed deep throws that might have changed the outcome.

Critics argue that his inconsistency cost Denver in a 23-20 defeat, though teammates and head coach Sean Payton have publicly backed him. The reality is the Broncos still view themselves as a playoff contender, and Nix will be judged more on how he performs over the next two months than on one rough outing.

As the 49ers, Chargers, and Ravens weigh their options, the trade market could heat up quickly. San Francisco may be the most desperate, but Baltimore and Los Angeles also know a single addition could be the difference between contending in January or falling short.

Until now, they are just NFL rumors.