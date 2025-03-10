The Green Bay Packers parted company with Aaron Rodgers two years ago. The New York Jets had Rodgers under contract for the last two seasons, but they no longer want him on their team. The 41-year-old Rodgers does not appear ready to retire, and he may continue to make his home in the New York metropolitan area. Instead of playing with the Jets, he may stay in Giants Stadium and play with the New York Giants.

The Giants need a starting quarterback as they parted company with former starter Daniel Jones in the middle of the 2024 season. As a result, they are considering both Rodgers and fellow veteran quarterback Russell Wilson. per a report from Jordan Ranaan of ESPN NFL Nation.

Rodgers has played 20 years in the NFL, including 18 with the Packers. He is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history, having won 4 Most Valuable Player awards, 4 first-team All-Pro honors and has been named to to the Pro Bowl 10 times in his career.

Wilson, 36, has been in the NFL for 13 years. He spent the first 10 years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, 2 seasons with the Denver Broncos and he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. Wilson is a 10-time Pro Bowler.

Giants hoping for immediate results with veteran quarterbacks

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are looking for short-term success if they bring in either Rodgers or Wilson. If that's the case, it would make sense if the team is also looking to select a quarterback in next spring's draft for their long-term needs.

Rodgers would not appear to have more than one year left in his career — a second year might be a possibility — if the Giants bring him aboard. If Rodgers can stay healthy, he could give them a QB1 who is extremely accurate and capable of making big plays when the game is on the line. However, age has taken a toll on him and it is difficult for Rodgers to get away from the pass rush at this point in his career.

Wilson is known for his ability to buy time with his ability to move around the pocket and make deep throws. He has also lost a step and he is not as effective a quarterback as he was in his prime years with the Seahawks.

If the Giants sign Rodgers and draft a young quarterback, the team would expect one of the veteran quarterbacks to help the youngster get acclimated to his new surroundings. While Rodgers tried to help QB Zach Wilson during his time with the Jets, the results were not effective.