Following the dismissal of head coach John Harbaugh, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has made it clear that Lamar Jackson remains the unequivocal foundation of the franchise. After a disappointing 8-9 season that saw Baltimore miss the postseason for the first time since 2021, Bisciotti emphasized a firm commitment to securing the two-time MVP with a long-term extension before the March deadline.

While the lack of future franchise tag options adds pressure to the negotiations, the organization intends to build its next championship window around Jackson, ensuring he remains the centerpiece as they transition into a new coaching era.

As Jeremy Fowler said, as the last NFL rumors, ”this potential pairing has made its way through the rumor mill, and multiple people I spoke with who track such things used their one bold prediction in this exercise to designate Jackson a Raider,” according to a report from ESPN.

While taking Steve Bisciotti at his word suggests that Jackson will remain in Baltimore, the speculation regarding a move to Las Vegas continues to gain momentum among league insiders looking for a blockbuster offseason move.

“It just seems like there's been some consternation there with Lamar and the Ravens, and this would be the ultimate Mark Davis move,” an NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN.

Article Continues Below

“I'm not even convinced everybody with Vegas would be on board with it, but it would instantly solve their quarterback problems.” Such a high-profile trade would provide the Raiders with a transformational talent at the most critical position on the field, even if the internal consensus in Las Vegas remains a point of debate.

General manager Eric DeCosta recently highlighted the financial urgency of the situation, noting that Jackson’s current contract carries a massive 74.5 million salary cap hit for the 2026 season.

This figure represents roughly a quarter of the projected league cap, which could severely limit Baltimore’s ability to re-sign key players or pursue big-ticket items in free agency.

But this is a situation to monitor, and how Jackson hits it off with the new head coach feels significant as the franchise navigates this critical transition period.