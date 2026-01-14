The Baltimore Ravens may be entering a new era on the sideline. Ttheir vision under center, though, remains unchanged. In the aftermath of head coach John Harbaugh’s firing, owner Steve Bisciotti delivered an unequivocal message. Lamar Jackson is still the face of the franchise, and Baltimore intends to build its next competitive window around him.

Speaking candidly after the coaching change, Bisciotti emphasized both urgency and commitment regarding Jackson’s future.

“I want him to be my quarterback,” Bisciotti said, underscoring his desire to secure a new extension sooner rather than later. With previous contractual mechanisms no longer available, the Ravens face real pressure to resolve Jackson’s deal before free agency. Bisciotti admits this complicates roster construction when left unresolved. His preference is to mirror Jackson’s previous contract structure, adjust the annual number upward, and move forward without prolonged negotiations.

Article Continues Below

Baltimore closed the 2025 season at 8–9. They missed the playoffs for the first time since 2021 after a crushing Week 18 loss to Pittsburgh. A 1–5 start and repeated late-game breakdowns defined a frustrating year, as did a surprising 3–6 home record at M&T Bank Stadium. Sure, individual standouts like Kyle Hamilton and Jordan Stout earned All-Pro honors. However, the team’s inconsistency ultimately triggered sweeping change, culminating in Harbaugh’s dismissal.

In his 18th year, Harbaugh guided the Ravens through adversity but couldn’t overcome early setbacks and recurring execution issues. Narrow losses and missed opportunities proved decisive. Bisciotti’s decision to move on reflected not just one season, but a growing concern over closing games and sustaining championship momentum.

Amidst an all-important coaching search, Baltimore’s direction is unmistakable: stability starts with Lamar Jackson.