The Tennessee Titans seem comfortable at the quarterback position, and Robert Saleh plans to have a better second run as a head coach. But the draft is very important, and here is the Titans’ seven-round 2026 NFL Draft, according to the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator after the NFL Combine.

With the No. 4 overall pick in their pocket, the Titans are hoping to get a game-changing player. They need help at running back, wide receiver, center, guard, edge, and cornerback.

Let’s see what the PFF simulator sent their way.

Round 1, Pick 4: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

This is the game-wrecker Saleh would love to deploy on his defense. The 6-foot-2, 263-pound has shown his ability time after time on the college football field, according to profootballnetwork.com.

“Rueben Bain Jr. has been a disruptive defender for as long as he's been on the college football circuit,” PFN wrote. “Bain has a rare body type for the position, with elite compact mass and natural leverage, and he's an explosive long-track accelerator with awesome raw hand power. With his power and raw strength, Bain can sledge through tackles and overwhelm 1-on-1 as a pass-rusher.

“But he also has the hyper-elite sturdiness to absorb combo and duo blocks in the run game, and sets an edge with unflinching consistency. While power is Bain's primary mode, he has a deep pass-rush bag and smooth upper-lower synergy, superb strength, IQ, and pursuit range in run defense, and surprising flexibility as a finisher.”

There seems to be little doubt about the impact Bain could make at the NFL level. But for those on that side of the fence, it’s his short arms that could give him trouble, according to NFL.com.

“Bain's arms measured at 30 and 7/8 inches on Thursday at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, effectively meeting the low end of the expectation of approximately 31 inches — an estimate that has driven some skepticism when projecting Bain's long-term outlook at the next level,” Nick Shook wrote.

Round 2, Pick 35: T Caleb Lomu, Utah

The Titans beefed up their line with the selection of Lomu. It would be a surprise to see Lomu drop this far. He’s listed with plus-starter potential, according to NFL.com.

“Two-year starting left tackle who is still in the early stages of his development,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Utah's run game leaned heavily on movement and misdirection, preventing Lomu from firing out and showing his power. His run blocking trails his pass protection, but improved pad level and a nastier demeanor could close the gap.

“In protection, he shows good balance with adequate foot quickness, landing quick, well-timed punches, and using a firm grip to control rushers once he’s in. His anchor was rarely stressed by power, and his athletic recoveries are average. Lomu flashes, but is still under construction.”

That’s the main story for Lomu. But the athleticism could give him an exceptional ceiling.

Round 3, Pick 66: Edge LT Overton, Alabama

If they actually land both Lomu and Overton, the Titans stand a decent chance of major improvement for their offensive line in 2026.

Overton doesn’t have an eye-popping prospect grade. But he does have the potential to develop into a starter, according to NFL.com.

“Overton is a slow-twitch end with impressive power and a consistently rugged demeanor,” Zierlein wrote. “He has long arms and plays with the anchor/leverage that helps him secure his gap.”

But there is an issue with Overton.

“He rarely gains early positional advantages and isn’t going to be a gap-shooter,” Zierlein wrote. “He lacks range in pursuit and won’t threaten tackles to the corner with his get-off as an edge rusher. Overton’s play strength and leverage create power on the edge, but power won’t trump production.”

Round 4, Pick 101: Edge Mikail Kamara, Indiana

Dipping into the national champions’ roster, the Titans get another edge threat. His hands play a role in getting drafted this high, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“The violent hands and explosive first step translate immediately to passing downs at the next level,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “Shows refined pass rush plan with counter moves and leverage awareness that will create problems for NFL tackles. Dominant production against Big Ten competition validates rush ability, translating to Sundays.”

The best thing about Kamara going to the Titans is the potential for a greater role under the tutelage of Saleh.

Round 5, Pick 140: CB Thaddeus Dixon, North Carolina

The Titans try to boost their secondary with this pick. However, NFL.com sees nothing more than a backup or special-teams player.

“He lacks top-end speed to stay connected to vertical threats as the route stretches out,” Zierlien wrote. “Dixon needs to protect his leverage more effectively and allow fewer opportunities for explosive plays over the top. He does use his size and efficient burst for on-ball chances, though. He won’t stand out in any one area, but is good enough in most to compete for a spot as a backup.”

Round 6, Pick 183: Edge Caden Curry, Ohio State

An undersized frame at 6-3 and 260 pounds could make it difficult for Curry to be anything more than a rotational piece in the NFL.

But he makes up for some of that ding with effort, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“Curry's relentless motor and ability to wreak havoc in the backfield translate directly to the professional level,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “And his performance grades back up what your eyes tell you. His pass rushing and run defense skills both grade out at elite levels, a rare combination for a player his size.”

Round 7, Pick 238: CB Jeadyn Lukus, Clemson

There are a lot of things to like about Lukus, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Lukus wins as a man-coverage cornerback who has a good combination of length and long speed,” Trevor Sikkema wrote. “He can play both press and off coverage assignments, where he keeps his eyes on the receiver and can typically carry them well vertically.”