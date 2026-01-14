Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta stressed the importance of extending Lamar Jackson's contract, as the quarterback faces a $74.5 million salary cap hit in 2026. DeCosta said getting a deal done would help the team stay active in free agency.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and DeCosta held an hour-long press conference Tuesday, a week after parting ways with head coach John Harbaugh after 18 years. During the session, DeCosta addressed the two-time MVP’s future with the franchise.

“We do have a nice little nest egg; it's not as much as we'd like,” DeCosta said. “A deal with Lamar would give us the ability to be more active to re-sign, probably more players on the team, and potentially go after a couple of big-ticket items.”

Jackson has two years left on his five-year, $260 million contract, but his cap number is set to rise by $31 million in 2026, which could limit roster flexibility after the team moves on from Harbaugh. Meanwhile, his contract includes a no-trade clause and bars the Ravens from using the franchise or transition tag after it expires in 2027.

Jackson’s salary cap hit increased from $43.5 million last year. His cap hits for the 2026 and 2027 seasons total $149 million, which is 25% of the projected league salary cap over those seasons.

Bisciotti said that the team could lower Jackson’s cap hit through void years if an extension isn’t reached, though it’s not ideal. Jackson, now 29, understands that an adjustment could open another window to compete.

“We want another window, and Lamar knows that,” Bisciotti said. “I think that he's amenable to doing something that mirrors the last deal he did, although the annual number will be a little higher. But I'm hoping that it's ‘Plug a new number in the same contract he signed last year' and move on.”

The Ravens are coming off a disappointing 8-9 season after entering the year as Super Bowl favorites and missing the playoffs. Baltimore fired Harbaugh and will retool around Jackson, who will have “a lot of say” in the coaching search, Bisciotti said.

Moreover, Jackson completed 192-of-302 passes (63.6%) for 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He was sacked 36 times, the third-highest total of his career.