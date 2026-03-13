Among those who were not happy with President Donald Trump's NFL-style war video amid the Iran conflict is former Pro Bowler and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark.

During an episode of The Pivot podcast, Clark condemned Trump for making war into a “comedy.” He didn't appreciate the video posted by the president one bit.

“War is not a comedy,” Clark said. “And for these people to be risking their lives, not for our safety as much as for someone else's agenda. For our regime to be as unserious, as unprofessional, as laughable, and as illegitimate as our leadership is right now is embarrassing.

“And it tells you the difference between a public servant and a reality star, right? Because the reality star needs everybody to know at all times, ‘Oh, look at me. Look at the attention I'm garnering. We're doing this for me,' The public servant stands at attention for 45 minutes in a salute because he understands what those soldiers who gave their lives have done for our country,” Clark continued.

He doubled down on his criticism. Clark believes that “we've lost 100% [of] any credibility” due to President Trump's regime. Clark called the video “absolutely disgusting and despicable.”

“We've lost all decorum, we've lost all integrity, we've lost all character. And I believe that the latest White House post or the White House post involving myself and other NFL players is absolutely disgusting and despicable,” Clark criticized.

Now, Clark isn't going to ask them to take it down, but that's because he has learned that the regime in office “don't care about what we think. They don't care about what they say. It's about what one person wants. And anything different than the thing that they're supporting is wrong, and it'll be attacked.”

The video in question was posted by the White House on social media on Friday, Mar. 6. It was meant to promote the United States' attack on Iran. They posted it with the caption, “Touchdown,” and it showed hard hits from NFL and college football games as “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC played in the background.

Among the hits shown was one of Clark's from his career.