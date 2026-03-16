Last September, during One Battle After Another's commercial release, actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio del Toro appeared on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast.

Shortly after, one particular moment from their appearance became viral on the internet, where the two received their WWF-esque introduction (now known as WWE). “Oh, baby, our guests today, between them have four Golden Globe awards, two Academy Awards, their films have grossed almost $14 billion at the box office,” Jason began. “You know them from their iconic roles in Sicario, Traffic, The Usual Suspects, 21 Grams, Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as Titanic, The Departed, Inception, The Revenant, The Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and now as the stars of the new movie One Battle After Another, 92%ers please welcome Leonardo DiCaprio and Benecio Del Toro!”

Following a successful theatre run, the film also received several Oscar nominations in 2026, where it won 6 awards at the prestigious 98th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Casting. Shortly after, Travis and Jason Kelce of the New Heights podcast celebrated their win by recalling another one of their hilarious moments about their potential early career names from the podcast. “Congratulations to Lenny Williams, Benny Del, and the cast of One Battle After Another on their Best Picture win!” their social media handle shared and wrote. The caption hints at an amusing story the actors told about their early days in the industry.

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Congratulations to Lenny Williams, Benny Del and the cast of One Battle After Another on their Best Picture win! pic.twitter.com/gMYy0rhKHw — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 16, 2026