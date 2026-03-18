Just days after his heated verbal spat with WWE Superstar Logan Paul, NFL great Tom Brady is set to reunite with Paul and another one of his rivals, football quarterback Eli Manning, at an upcoming event.

Earlier, Tom Brady participated in a Fanatics Fest NYC Lineup Break to announce the ten newest names who will be attending the event from Jul. 16 through 19 at the Javits Center in New York City. He proceeded to reveal various extremely rare cards, which were then given away to some lucky viewers watching the stream.

Amongst some of the revealed names were WWE Superstars John Cena, The Undertaker, and Logan Paul. These popular wrestlers joined other athletes, including Dennis Rodman, Eli Manning, Roger Clemens, David Ortiz, Paul Pierce, and many more.

However, while revealing the names, Brady decided to continue his ongoing feud with Logan Paul. The two began a rivalry when Brady refused to call WWE Superstars as athletes, while Paul called himself a better athlete than NFL players. At the Lineup Break, Logan Paul's rookie card, limited to 50 copies, was shown, reigniting the ongoing feud.

“Oh, this guy. After me talking all this smack. How do you even have a rookie card? You're not even an athlete,” Brady said. “Just kidding, Logan [Paul]. Wow, that's pretty athletic, I will say. That's impressive. For a non-athlete, that's impressive.” Paul's rookie card featured him doing a moonsault from the top rope.

Tom Brady continues his rivalry with Eli Manning

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Last year, in 2025, Brady defeated Eli Manning to win the inaugural Fanatics Games at Fanatics Fest. Boasting his victory from last year, Brady decided to continue the rivalry and trash-talk Manning during Fanatics Collect live card break. Brady, 48, proceeded to claim that Manning “loses focus easily,” before looking into the camera and claiming, “Eli … I am in your head!”

Some of the previously announced talent roster attending the 2026 Fanatics Fest include Aaron Judge, Travis Scott, Diana Taurasi, Kevin Durant, Jay-Z, Rhea Ripley, Mike Tyson, and more.

On Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2026, Fanatics gave away a total of $30,000 worth of cards with fest tickets and photo/autograph opportunities. The 2026 Fanatics Fest Jul. 16-19 at the Javits Center. Last year, the event hosted 125,000 attendees and 500 athletes.

Fans can purchase tickets to the event here. More athletes will be revealed in the upcoming weeks and months.