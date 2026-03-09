After pulling out of his boxing match against Le'Veon Bell, WWE Superstar Logan Paul was called out as “cowardly” by NFL legend Emmanuel Acho.

During an episode of the Speakeasy podcast, Acho called out Paul. He did not mince words, and he was extremely critical of the WWE star, whom he claimed “isn't already a [legitimate] athlete.”

Let’s call it what it is, Logan Paul was scared to death of Le’Veon Bell. It’s that simple. https://t.co/oqzko1WFRA — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) March 9, 2026

“I don't ever want to talk about Logan Paul on this show again after this,” Acho said. “This was the weakest, most cowardly thing I have seen by someone who isn't already a legitimate athlete, if I'm just being honest, though he is athletic.

“Logan Paul, you finna kick up all this dust, call out an athlete, call out NFL players, NFL player challenges you, you try to pocket check him, Le'Veon Bell says [patting his leg], ‘I've got the bread. I've got the [million dollars], and then all of a sudden, you stage your whole situation, and now you can't fight. You should've looked that up beforehand, number one. Number two, you already said Le'Veon can actually fight, so now you're gonna have to go train for it, so you [were] already acting scared,” he continued.

Bell appreciated Acho's comments on the show. He responded to Speakeasy's post with Acho's rant, writing, “I hear nothing but FACTS!!!”

Acho doubled down on his criticism by quote-posting Speakesy's post with his initial call-out: “Let’s call it what it is, Logan Paul was scared to death of Le’Veon Bell. It’s that simple,” Acho wrote.

Why did Logan Paul pull out of his $1 million Le'Veon Bell boxing match?

Everything appeared to be pointing to Paul having boxing matches against Bell and Breiden Fehoko. However, on Sunday, Mar. 8, 2026, Paul revealed that his “bosses” at WWE would not allow him to fight “bums.”

“Welp. The bosses called,” Paul wrote, “Turns out I’m too valuable of a WWE Superstar to be fighting bums. I want to take this opportunity to congratulate [Le'Veon Bell] and [Breiden Fehoko] for their 15 minutes of relevancy. Now back to being broke and retired.”

At the end of his post, Paul revealed he would be present for Monday Night RAW on Mar. 9. It's unclear if Paul plans to address his now cancelled boxing matches on the show.