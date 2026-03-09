Le'Veon Bell isn't holding back. After weeks of anticipation for a potential crossover boxing match, it looks like Logan Paul is officially out of the running, and the former NFL superstar is letting the world know exactly what he thinks about it.

The drama unfolded on Sunday following reports that WWE allegedly stepped in to block Paul from competing in the ring against Bell. While the wrestling giant reportedly pulled the plug to protect one of its biggest stars, Bell isn't buying the corporate excuse. Taking to X, the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back unleashed a verbal assault on the social media mogul.

“I thought it was to the point where it was IMPOSSIBLE to duck this smoke .. but somehow, someway, Logan still managed to DUCK .. well done,” Bell posted. He didn't stop there, later labeling the withdrawal as the “GREATEST DUCK OF ALL TIME.”

I thought it was to the point where it was IMPOSSIBLE to duck this smoke .. but somehow, someway, Logan still managed to DUCK .. well done @LoganPaul 🫱🏾‍🫲🏼 GREATEST 🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆 OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/kxeGRMpoin — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 8, 2026

Bell has been vocal about his transition into boxing, seeking a high-profile opponent to prove his skills after a stellar football career that saw him rack up over 6,500 rushing yards and 42 rushing touchdowns. Paul, meanwhile, has balanced his WWE career with high-grossing exhibition bouts, but this latest move has his critics, Bell chief among them, questioning his willingness to step up.

While fans were eager to see if Bell's legendary patience and footwork would translate to the canvas against the larger Paul, the intervention by WWE has left the matchup in limbo. For Bell, it’s a missed opportunity to settle a score; for Paul, it’s a PR headache.

Whether this fight ever actually happens remains to be seen, but one thing is certain Bell won't let Paul forget this one anytime soon.