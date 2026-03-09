For weeks now, WWE star and celebrity boxer Logan Paul has been involved in a heated rivalry with NFL legend Tom Brady. Their feud began after Paul called himself better than NFL players, and Brady followed up with a “cute” dig at WWE. Shortly after, several WWE stars also opened up and addressed Brady's statements. However, things did not stop there as Brady followed it up by calling Paul a “b***h.”

The intense virtual rivalry continued with Paul opening up and issuing a $1M boxing challenge to all active NFL players. While many active players responded to the challenge, it was former NFL star and current boxer Le'Veon Bell's response that shook “The Maverick.” Logan Paul denied facing Bell due to his experience and professionalism.

The entire situation continued with WWE personally calling Paul during a live stream and pulling him out of any boxing matches due to potential injury scares. Logan Paul later issued a message on social media and confirmed WWE's stand on the situation.

This prompted Bell to accuse Paul of ducking out of the fight before going on a rampage on social media. The 29-year-old proceeded to call out Roman Reigns, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Seth Rollins, and Stone Cold Steve Austin with threats of throttling them. “I would THROTTLE [Roman Reigns].”

Logan Paul clarifies WWE's message to him

After WWE called Paul during a live stream and asked him to box anyone, the former United States Champion uploaded a status on social media clearing in detail about WWE's message.

“Welp. The bosses called Turns out I’m too valuable of a WWE Superstar to be fighting bums. I want to take this opportunity to congratulate [Le'Veon Bell] and [Breiden Fehoko] for their 15 minutes of relevancy. Now back to being broke and retired.”