After WWE Superstar Logan Paul gave an update on his open boxing challenge that Le'Veon Bell answered, the former NFL running back responded and did not mince words.

Bell quote-posted Paul's update on X, formerly Twitter. He claimed that Paul wants to “spar,” not box, which he would still be open to. He's also fine with the $1 million wager, and he wants the cameras on.

“Bro wants to spar! [laughing crying emoji]” Bell responded. “Lol that’s fine bro, we can SPAR if that’s what you wanna do .. let’s PRACTICE [laughing crying emoji]..

“And sure, $1m bet .. but we run rounds until 1st person quit then .. no need for YOUR JUDGES and CAMERAS ON FOR SURE! no need to hide it from the public, they wanna see this,” he continued.

Logan Paul responded with conditions for Le'Veon Bell answering the open boxing challenge

Paul then laid out more conditions. The former WWE United States Champion responded to Bell's post by listing all of the conditions for the match.

Among the specifications are 10 oz gloves, no headgear, and three-minute rounds, which will go “until someone quits.” He also wants it to go down during the weekend of Mar. 14.

Again, Paul wanted the $1 million in escrow, something that allegedly held others back from accepting the terms, and changed his tune on the judges, writing, “No judges. You choose referee.”

He also took it one step further, saying that it could be a boxing or MMA (mixed martial arts) match. If Bell agrees, Paul will send him a contract.

As of the time of this writing, Bell has not responded. So, it's unknown if he accepts the terms Paul laid out. Hopefully, there's more movement.

This comes after Paul issued an update during the morning of Mar. 6. He claimed that NFL players weren't open to flying to Puerto Rico and fighting in his gym in front of “three professional judges.” Another point of contention appeared to be his demand to “put $1M in escrow.”

Bell appears open to his demands. It appears to be only a matter of time before the match is made official.