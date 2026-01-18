Rashid Shaheed helped the Seattle Seahawks come out blazing with his touchdown highlight against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday night.

Shaheed is going through his fourth season in the NFL, his first with the Seahawks. This game marked his playoff debut, standing out as their key returner in special teams while being occasionally present in the receiving attack.

The young receiver made sure to start the game with a bang. He received the first game kickoff from San Francisco as he returned it for 95 yards to the end zone for the first score of the night.

WHAT A WAY TO START THE GAME! RASHID SHAHEED WITH A 95-YARD KICKOFF RETURN TD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/uwyBMtQKDW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 18, 2026

How Rashid Shaheed, Seahawks played against 49ers

It was a spectacular touchdown highlight for Rashid Shaheed to pull off. He helped set the tone for the Seahawks as they cruised to a dominant 41-6 win over the 49ers and punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game.

Seattle jumped out to a quick 17-0 lead after the first quarter, taking full control and never looking back. San Francisco exceeded expectations despite sustaining injuries throughout the campaign, seeing its luck run out against the top team in the NFC bracket.

Sam Darnold delivered a decent performance as the rushing attack played a bigger role. He completed 12 passes out of 17 attempts for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Kenneth Walker III shined as the player of the game, torching San Francisco's run defense all night. He had 19 of the team's 33 carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns. Cooper Kupp led the receiving attack with five catches for 60 yards. Meanwhile, Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught three passes for 19 yards and a touchdown.

The Seahawks will look forward to their next matchup int he NFC Championship Game on Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. ET. They await the winner between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears, which will take place on Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. ET.