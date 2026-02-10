The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a transformative era under new head coach Klint Kubiak, who arrives with a championship pedigree following a victory in Super Bowl LX. One of his priorities has been addressing the future of star edge rusher Maxx Crosby, whose name has surfaced in trade rumors as the team holds the number one overall pick.

Kubiak has been proactive in his support for Crosby, meeting with the veteran early in his tenure and emphasizing that the defensive star is a non-negotiable piece of the team's success moving forward.He remains fired up about Crosby's work ethic, noting that he was the first player in the building working out after the season ended.

This level of accountability is something Kubiak takes seriously, having refined his leadership style under defensive-minded coaches.

Ari Meirov posted on X how Kubiak shared that his time with Mike Macdonald in Seattle was defined by constant professional challenges.

He also noted that Macdonald would challenge the offensive staff after every single game, a process that ultimately improved the entire coaching unit.

“I hated looking him in the eye because I knew the hard questions were coming. But I appreciated that about him because it brought the best out of us,” the Raiders' HC explained.

New #Raiders HC Klint Kubiak says Mike Macdonald — as a defensive-minded coach — would challenge the offensive staff after every game, and it made everyone better. “I hated looking him in the eye because I knew the hard questions were coming. But I appreciated that about him… https://t.co/4hKMxxyzz1 pic.twitter.com/o8GUHyutiC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2026

Article Continues Below

The roster reconstruction will likely center on the first overall pick, with Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza being the heavy favorite to join Las Vegas.

However, analyst Kirk Herbstreit has raised questions about how Mendoza fits into a team that still needs significant help on the offensive line.

Herbstreit described Mendoza as a cerebral mind guy who excels in preparation and processing rather than being a physical hero quarterback like Justin Herbert.

He noted that the QB is the right guy only if the team provides him with the necessary support system, including solid tight ends and a capable backfield.

With 10 draft selections and the second most cap space in the NFL, the Raiders are well-positioned to build that foundation as they look to transition into a new season of franchise success.