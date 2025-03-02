As the NFL Scouting Combine continues this weekend in Indianapolis, this time is also one of the busiest periods of the NFL calendar. All 32 teams are gearing up for the start of the new league year, which is fast approaching. Once that starts, then free agency will begin. The NFL Draft is at the end of April. Now is the time that the plans for 2025 begin to take shape. In light of those plans coming to fruition, the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders have executed a trade that put the NFL on alert. In exchange for the Commanders' 2025 fifth-round pick, the Niners have traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel to Washington.

Expand Tweet

“A new Washington combo,” posted ESPN's Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

If you had told a Niners fan that this was what the team would receive for Samuel a couple years ago, they would have laughed at you. However, the veteran receiver is coming off his worst season since 2020, as he dealt injuries throughout the campaign. He's not a classic number one wideout, but the Commanders don't need that. They have Terry McLaurin to fill that role. So how does adding Samuel effect the Washington offense, led by the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels at quarterback?

Adding Deebo Samuel can make Commanders' offense even more deadly

Daniels and McLaurin have formed a strong quarterback/ top receiver duo. They were a lot of fun to watch in 2024 and were a big reason why offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's attack hit the ground running in the trio's first season together. The unit's turn around was impressive, and helped lead them back to the NFC Championship for the first time since 1992. As the sixth seed in the NFC, the Commanders avenged their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by beating them 23-20 in the Wild Card round. Then, a stunning 45-31 romp over the top seeded Detroit Lions showed just how dangerous they can be.

The NFC Championship matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles exposed some of their flaws though. Most notably, the lack of weapons in the passing game outside of McLaurin. The need for more weapons was readily apparent. Even with all his warts, the price of just a fifth round, Samuel is worth the risk. If he can stay healthy, then don't be surprised if he explodes in Kingsbury's attack. Samuel plays the game with a chip on his shoulder and is always looking to prove his doubters wrong. All of these reasons make this deal a win for the Commanders. It also makes them better moving into 2025, and perhaps for longer than that.

Grade: B+

49ers continue to retool roster in effort to return to postseason in 2025

Last season was a nightmare for San Francisco, as many analysts and fans alike thought they would make another deep playoff run. Many were picking them to make yet another return to the Super Bowl after narrowly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. If they had, it might have been yet another rematch versus Kansas City. However, due to a high number of injuries and regression from key players, the Niners didn't even make it back to the postseason.

Moving Samuel now is a good idea, but it feels as if the return is light. Yes, Samuel has a high cap hit (almost $16 million, with a dead cap hit of over $31 million if they had releases him). Yes, he's dealt with numerous injuries. However, if he's healthy and surrounded by the right talent and coaching, then it's clear what he can do. He showed exactly that on numerous occasions during his time in the Bay Area. Yet, they might have his replacements on the roster already, as Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing were drafted by the team last offseason. Will they take another receiver in this year's draft? With their newest pick, it wouldn't be a surprise to see at all.

Grade: C