A shocking Thursday Night Football affair kicked off Week 6 with a bang, throwing ClutchPoints’ Week 7 NFL Power Rankings for a bit of a loop. With the Philadelphia Eagles looking like a shell of themselves at home against the New York Giants, the NFC playoff picture looks a bit different.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1)

Baker Mayfield’s Week 6 performance is exactly the kind that you expect from a quarterback looking to solidify himself in the MVP race, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were hit with even more injury issues on offense. With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin already out, rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka left Sunday’s game early with a hamstring injury.

TEZ JOHNSON TD! WHAT A CATCH AND WHAT A FLIP SFvsTB on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/UtKZZW6YXw — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mayfield threw for 256 yards and two scores, connecting with rookie Tez Johnson on a sparkling, 45-yard touchdown, and Rachaad White turned 17 carries into 65 yards and a touchdown, stepping in once again for the injured Bucky Irving. The Buccaneers find themselves at the top of the Week 7 NFL Power Rankings, as they have moved to 5-1.

It was far from a good showing on prime time football for the Detroit Lions, as they looked strong early against the Kansas City Chiefs but put up a stinker in the second half.

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery were held to 89 combined rushing yards, and the Detroit passing game failed to mount any vertical Attack against Kansas City, knocking DET out of the top spot in the Week 7 NFL Power Rankings.

3. Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football)

The Buffalo Bills are looking to earn their second road win of the season, as they will be taking on the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. As the first of two MNF matchups, the Bills will be looking to get back into the win column after their surprising home loss to the New England Patriots in Week 5.

4. Los Angeles Rams (+1)

It was a very quiet showing from the Los Angeles Rams on offense compared to other weeks, but their 17-point showing was plenty to get things done in Week 7. LAR’s 17-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens was led by the defense, as the Rams racked up four sacks, one interception, and three forced fumbles, all while keeping the Baltimore offense under 300 total yards in the win.

All eyes will be on Puka Nacua, as he left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, an injury that could turn the NFC West race on its head.

5. Indianapolis Colts (+1)

A 14-point fourth quarter helped the Indianapolis Colts come back against the Arizona Cardinals, earning their fifth win of the year with their 31-27 win.

Daniel Jones had a bit of a down game, only throwing for 212 yards, but Jonathan Taylor picked up the offense (as he has the entire season), rushing for 123 yards and a touchdown. Rookie tight end Tyler Warren was clearly Jones’ favorite target on Sunday, as he caught six balls for 63 yards and a score, and Josh Downs (6/42) caught Jones’ other touchdown in the win.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (-2)

There truly is no positive spin that the Eagles can put on their Week 6 loss to the Giants, as the Eagles were overwhelmed from the jump. A 17-point first half was all the Eagles were able to muster in the loss, as Dallas Goedert led all pass catchers with nine receptions, 110 yards, and a touchdown.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (+3)

The AFC North continues to favor the Pittsburgh Steelers handily, as Aaron Rodgers threw for two touchdowns and the PIT defense held the CLE offense to only 245 yards of total offense. Rodgers was kept clean all game, as Myles Garrett and the rest of the pass rush did not rack up a single sack against the Steelers.

Jaylen Warren returned after missing the last game for the Steelers, rushing for 52 yards on 11 carries, and DK Metcalf caught four passes for 95 yards and a score in the win.

8. Kansas City Chiefs (+1)

It was as balanced of an offensive gameplan as they have had this year so far, as the Chiefs were able to move the ball both through the air and on the ground in their Week 6 win.

Their home victory over the Lions helped get KC back to .500 after a slow start this year, and once again, it was because of Patrick Mahomes (257 yards, four total TDs) shouldering the load on offense.

9. San Francisco 49ers (-2)

The San Francisco 49ers looked to Mac Jones again as Brock Purdy continues to deal with his toe injury, and Jones was forced into throwing the ball a ton as the Niners played from behind. Jones threw for 347 yards and two costly interceptions, Christian McCaffrey saw another 24 touches and found the end zone for the first time all year on the ground, and Kendrick Bourne reprised his role as Jones’ WR1, catching five passes for 142 yards.

10. Denver Broncos (-2)

It was a sloppy game for both sides in London in Week 7, but the Denver Broncos moved to 4-2 on the season with a 13-11 win over the New York Jets. A 10-point first quarter helped Denver get out to a fast start, and a short field goal from Wil Lutz in the fourth quarter ended up being the difference.

Bo Nix threw for 174 yards and a touchdown, connecting with Nate Adkins for the game’s only touchdown, but the sloppy win was enough to drop Denver two spots in the Week 7 NFL Power Rankings.

11. New England Patriots (+1)

The New England Patriots continue to surprise in 2025, and that can mostly be tied to Drake Maye taking that next step forward in his development. Maye threw for 261 yards and connected with Kayshon Bouette and DeMario Douglas for touchdowns, and he importantly had a turnover-free performance Sunday.

DeMario Douglas' TD shows why half-boots are dangerous with Drake Maye Post safety flips his hips expecting the field to be cut in half, then Douglas gets him wide open off a great sell and makes the safety miss Hell of a ball from Maye with an unblocked rusher bearing down pic.twitter.com/WvmaLV9Grk — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 12, 2025

The running game was pretty non-existent, as Maye was the leading rusher with 28 yards. Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson earned 10 touches in the win, potentially as a sign of things to come for the RB that has been pushed down the depth chart for unknown reasons so far.

12. Seattle Seahawks (+3)

The Seattle Seahawks keep winning on the road, as they are now 3-0 away from home after their 20-12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had another impressive performance as Sam Darnold’s top target, catching eight passes for 162 yards and a touchdown.

Cooper Kupp hauled in Darnold’s other touchdown, and AJ Barner had a 61-yard reception in Sunday’s win, as the Seahawks continue to show that they will be a factor in the NFC playoff picture.

13. Washington Commanders (Monday Night Football)

The Washington Commanders are looking to remain undefeated at home this season, as they will be hosting the Chicago Bears. Still without wide receiver Terry McLaurin, the Commanders' offense will likely still revolve around wideout Deebo Samuel and rookie back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, two players who have done a good job picking up the slack in McLaurin’s absence.

14. Green Bay Packers (no change)

It was the Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs show for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 6 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, a good sign after their bye week. Love threw for 259 yards and a score, and Jacobs found the end zone twice on the ground to lead the GB offense.

Rookie Matthew Golden had another strong showing, catching three passes for 86 yards, and Jacobs contributed in the passing game as well, hauling in five passes for 57 yards.

15. Los Angeles Chargers (+5)

Justin Herbert worked his late-game magic once again for the Los Angeles Chargers, as he connected with Ladd McConkey on a 42-yard catch-and-run that set the Chargers up for their game-winning field goal. The Chargers are the biggest risers in the Week 7 NFL Power Rankings.

With Quentin Johnston missing Week 6, McConkey jumped back into the spotlight in the receiver room, as he caught seven passes for 100 yards and a score. Rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II caught seven passes for 68 yards as he continues to look like the best TE on this roster.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (no change)

There were plenty of opportunities for the Jaguars to win their Week 6 matchup with the Seahawks, but drops and inconsistent offensive line play continue to plague this team. This was JAX’s first home loss of the 2025 NFL season, and the lack of impact that the running game made played a big part in the loss.

Travis Etienne was held to 27 yards on 12 carries as Trevor Lawrence was forced to shoulder the load for the offense this week. Brian Thomas Jr. caught eight passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, but a crucial third-down drop by Thomas in the fourth quarter ended a promising drive for Jacksonville.

17. Minnesota Vikings (Bye Week)

It has been quite the mixed bag start to the season for the Minnesota Vikings, as their 3-2 start has been full of ups and downs. The health of JJ McCarthy and Aaron Jones will be storylines to follow out of the break, as welcoming both of these players back would be very helpful for the Vikings.

18. Chicago Bears (Monday Night Football)

The Bears are looking to get to above .500 in Week 6, as they face the Commanders in the second of two Monday Night Football matchups. Coming out of the bye, rookies Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III might have bigger roles in the offense, which would help take that unit to the next level, a needed jump for Ben Johnson.

19. Atlanta Falcons (Monday Night Football)

Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons have a great chance to earn their first signature win of the 2025 NFL season, as they will host the Bills on Monday Night Football. Bijan Robinson and Drake London will both be key to Atlanta springing the home upset as they have been the top two targets for Penix so far this year.

20. Baltimore Ravens (-9)

Another week without Lamar Jackson, another disappointing offensive performance for the Ravens, who used two QBs and only managed three points in their loss to the Rams, tumbling nine spots in the Week 7 NFL Power Rankings. With Cooper Kupp not cutting it, Tyler Huntley took snaps and was equally as bad, as the two QBs combined for 140 passing yards.

Derrick Henry ran for 122 yards on 24 carries and Zay Flowers led all receivers with six receptions for 46 yards, but this offense desperately needs Jackson back in the fold, which might be happening sooner rather than later.

21. Carolina Panthers (+2)

The Rico Dowdle show continued for the Panthers in Week 6, as his second-consecutive start in place of Chuba Hubbard was another banger. Going up against his former team, Dowdle turned 30 carries into 183 yards and racked up 239 total yards and a receiving touchdown in the win.

Rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan finally found the end zone, as he caught two touchdowns from Bryce Young in the win. Young looked pretty good as well, as he threw for 199 yards and three scores for Carolina.

22. Houston Texans (Bye Week)

The Houston Texans enter their Week 6 bye on a two-game winning streak, as they currently sit 2-3 on the year. A three-game winning streak to start the year has put them in an early-season hole, and they will have their next chance to get to .500 in their Week 7 matchup with Seattle.

23. New York Giants (+8)

The rookies for the Giants have taken over the offense, as Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo were instrumental in their Week 6 upset win over the Eagles. Dart played well against the Eagles' defense, accounting for 253 total yards (195 passing) and two touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground.

Skattebo scored three touchdowns on the ground, falling two yards short of hitting the century mark on the ground. Wan’Dale Robinson hauled in Dart’s lone passing TD, as he was the WR1 with both Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton injured.

24. Dallas Cowboys (-3)

A lack of a running game buried the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 6 loss, as Dak Prescott was forced to lead this offense from the jump. Javonte Williams took a big step backwards this week, as he only ran for 29 yards on 13 carries.

Prescott (261 yards) was solid once again, connecting with Jake Ferguson (3/33/1) and George Pickens (9/168/1), but the defense let up 17 second-half points, including 10 in the fourth quarter alone.

25. Cincinnati Bengals (-1)

Joe Flacco was unable to beat the Packers for the second time this season, but the passing attack looked 100x better with him at the helm, especially for Ja’Marr Chase. Chase caught 10 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown, Tee Higgins hauled in five passes for 62 yards, and Flacco threw for two scores, as the offense took a step forward but couldn’t get out of the gate fast, putting up a scoreless first half.

26. Las Vegas Raiders (+1)

In a matchup between two struggling teams, the Las Vegas Raiders finally earned their second win of the year, a 20-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans, jumping up one spot in the Week 7 NFL Power Rankings. Geno Smith wasn’t great, but he cut down on the interceptions. Ashton Jeanty played the workhorse again and ran for a touchdown. The Raiders' defense forced two Ward fumbles and an interception and six sacks on their way to holding Tennessee to 225 yards of offense.

27. Arizona Cardinals (-2)

Jacoby Brissett stepped in for the injured Kyler Murray in Week 6 and actually put together a better performance than what Murray has so far, a concerning development for the Cardinals. Even though Arizona put up points in every quarter, they ultimately came up short.

Marvin Harrison Jr. left Sunday’s game early with a concussion, with Zay Jones and Trey McBride leading the way in the passing game with 70-plus receiving yards each. McBride and Greg Dorch hauled in both of Brissett’s touchdowns, but AZ fell to 2-4 in a season that should be going better than it currently is.

28. Tennessee Titans (-2)

The Tennessee Titans' offense was unable to string any consistent play together in their Week 6 loss to the Raiders, as Cam Ward was never able to look comfortable in the pocket. After their Week 5 win, the Titans came out flat and played from behind right away, as they faced a 10-point deficit after the first two quarters.

Calvin Ridley was forced from TEN’s Week 6 game early due to a hamstring injury, taking one of Ward’s top targets away. Van Jefferson was the top pass catcher for the Titans, catching four passes for 75 yards.

29. Miami Dolphins (-1)

The Miami Dolphins just cannot figure things out, as they now find themselves sitting at 1-5 and facing another lost season. Tua Tagovailoa’s first interception of the game, on the second offensive play of the game, pretty much set the tone for Miami as they played catch-up early on.

De’Von Achane had a huge game, racking up 150 total yards and two rushing touchdowns. Jaylen Waddle caught six passes for 95 yards, and Darren Waller caught another touchdown, but the Miami defense was awful again, allowing 20 second-half points to the Chargers.

30. New Orleans Saints (-1)

It might not look like much, but Spencer Rattler has been stringing together solid-enough showings for the New Orleans Saints to potentially have locked the QB1 role down for the rest of the season. Rattler threw for 227 scoreless yards in NO’s loss, but his ability to manage the game well and not commit turnovers has been a needed development for the Saints, even if their losing ways continue.

The Saints put up a strong first half but struggled to put much together in the second, and their quiet finish resulted in their fifth loss of the year.

31. Cleveland Browns (-1)

It was quite a rough day for rookie QB Dillon Gabriel, as the Steelers defense harassed Gabriel to the tune of 33 incompletions and six sacks. Nothing went well for the Cleveland offense, as Quinshon Judkins only rushed for 36 yards in the lopsided loss.

Tight end David Njoku left Sunday’s game early with a knee injury, complicating the pass catcher group heading into Week 7 and beyond.

32. New York Jets (no change)

The winless start to the 2025 NFL season continues for the Jets, as they have looked incredibly lost to open the year, leading to their spot being solidified at the bottom of the Week 7 NFL Power Rankings. Their matchup with the Broncos was no exception, as the fans in London were treated to quite a disappointing matchup.

Justin Fields was on another level of disappointment, only throwing for 45 yards while getting sacked nine times. Three field goals from Nick Folk and a third-quarter safety kept the Jets in the game until the fourth quarter, but their inability to do anything on offense, or unwillingness to throw the ball, buried their chances of winning their first game.