The Los Angeles Rams redeemed themselves from the Thursday Night Football fallout, beating the Ravens 17-3. However, Puka Nacua needed to be helped off the field in Baltimore.

The league's leading wide receiver appeared to have injured his foot. Rams inside for The Athletic Nate Atkins clarified Nacua's NFL injury on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“It’s an ankle injury for Puka Nacua, not a foot,” Atkins said.

But the insider adds: “Sean McVay isn’t sure yet if he’ll be able to play next week in London. He pushed through pain to give a few snaps late today.”

Nacua ended his afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium catching only two passes for 28 yards.

Puka Nacua battling through pain with Rams

It's not the first ailment Nacua is dealing with in 2025.

He took a massive hit in Week 1 against the Houston Texans. Nacua, though, returned to the game after the concussion scare — which involved him going into the blue tent. He even needed to play with stitches above his left eye after absorbing the hit.

Nacua is becoming more renown for playing a physical style for the Rams. He's become the tone-setter in the WR room even with perennial All-Pro Davante Adams next to him.

If Nacua isn't healthy for the London trip, L.A. still features an embarrassment of riches on the perimeter. Adams brings his decorated resume in tow. Fifth-year wideout Tutu Atwell is one more option. Same with late draft finds Jordan Whittington (2024 draft) and Konata Mumpfield (2025).

Tight end Tyler Higbee tied Adams for the lead in catches with four at Baltimore, but led with 40 receiving yards.