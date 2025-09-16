The Buffalo Bills have some injury statuses to keep track of when it comes to Ed Oliver and Matt Milano ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Oliver suffered an ankle injury during Week 2 preparation against the New York Jets. The injury prevented him from taking part in the contest, even though the Bills won 30-10 on the road.

As for Milano, he sustained a pec injury during the contest against the Jets. This puts his short-term status in question as he hopes to recover as soon as possible.

Team reporters Jon Scott and Matt Parrino revealed official updates on both players. Oliver and Milano didn't take part in Monday's practice session, while other players who are hurt have gotten progress.

“No Matt Milano (pec) or Ed Oliver (ankle) during #Bills walk thru as Sean McDermott said earlier. Taron Johnson and Cam Lewis limited. Jordan Hancock full go,” Scott wrote.

“Bills DT Ed Oliver didn’t practice today with an ankle injury that occurred in practice last week. He’s still in a walking boot,” Parrino stated.

No Matt Milano (pec) or Ed Oliver (ankle) during #Bills walk thru as Sean McDermott said earlier. Taron Johnson and Cam Lewis limited. Jordan Hancock full go. pic.twitter.com/ZaKrQOifvb — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 15, 2025

What lies ahead for Ed Oliver, Bills

Getting Ed Oliver and Matt Milano back in the fold will be crucial for the Bills in terms of defensive talent.

Oliver went through an injury-riddled campaign in 2024, only appearing in seven games throughout the regular season. When healthy, he stands out as one of the best defensive players on the team, constantly aggressive as a tackler and pass rusher.

As for Milano, he is a veteran on the Bills roster. He suffered season-ending injuries in 2023 and 2024, only playing nine games combined in both seasons. When he has been available, he is one of the best tacklers on the squad as he was coming off of a Pro Bowl selection in 2022.

After their Week 3 matchup against the Dolphins on Sept. 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET, the Bills will remain at home for Week 4. They host the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET.