With the Miami Dolphins losing frustratingly to the New England Patriots, 33-27, it was another disappointing finish led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Before the game, though, a banner flew over the Dolphins' stadium, calling for the team to fire general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel, as Tagovailoa gave his thoughts on the fan reactions.

Besides the banners, there were fans booing during the game, especially in the beginning when Miami came out to a slow start. While Tagovailoa didn't see the banner, he would speak about hearing the boos, saying that it is a “part of the game” and how “understandable” the reactions are, according to Dave Furones of The Sun Sentinel.

“I didn't see any of that, but did hear the boos,” Tagovailoa said. “That's part of the game. The fans pay money, they're hard-earned money, to come and see their team play, and we go out there, and, you know, we don't look the part, as we have in previous years. And so it's all understandable, and it comes with the game.”

“You get the boos, you get the cheers,” Tagovailoa continued. “Just like anything else, you get the highs, you get the lows, but for us mentally as players, like, got to stay even-keeled, you got to stay together, you got to continue to trust one another and build off of whatever this game was.”

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on next matchup against the Bills

After the Dolphins' embarrassing 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday against the Patriots could have been a prime opportunity to get one in the win column and shift the momentum. However, there were a ton of missed opportunities on both sides of the ball, including Tagovailoa, though he would have a much better game than in Week 1 against the Colts.

Tagovailoa threw for 315 yards, along with two touchdowns and a backbreaking interception late in the game. McDaniel would look ahead to the next game, which comes on a short week against the AFC East rivals in the Buffalo Bills.

“The bad taste in our mouth continues, but we get an opportunity to play Thursday night against an opponent that will not care about our hardships,” McDaniel said.

It won't be easy as Miami looks for its first win of the season at Buffalo on Thursday Night Football.