With the Miami Dolphins losing to the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon, 33-27, there is no doubt that the speculation from fans will heat up regarding the job security of head coach Mike McDaniel and others. As a banner was flown over the Dolphins' stadium calling for the firing of McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier, the head coach would react after another disappointing loss.

There's no denying that the trust between the team and fans is in a less-than-ideal place, as, besides the banner over Hard Rock Stadium, Miami would be showered with boos to start the game as they came out to a 12-0 deficit. While the team would play better as the game went on, mistakes down the stretch led to the defeat.

When asked about the banner, McDaniel didn't see it, but would imply he understands the fans' frustrations, saying that he also wants “to win,” according to David Furones.

“I was coaching and calling a game,” McDaniel said. “I wasn’t spending my time considering what the fans were doing at all. Fans want their team to win. I don’t think it’s personal. They want to win, and so do I.”

McDaniel keeps it real that there are frustrations with the team, but those can be rectified with a Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills.

“Guys are very frustrated. Like I told the team, it makes me even more venomous for the way the team responded to a start we didn’t want again. I did find out what type of team I’m coaching,” McDaniel said, via The Miami Herald. “Fortunately, the bad taste in our mouth continues, but we have another opportunity to play Thursday night against an opponent [Buffalo] that won’t care about any of our hardships.

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on his job security

The Dolphins had another fourth-quarter disaster that almost started positively with a punt return touchdown, but on the very next kickoff, the Patriots would take back the lead quickly on a special teams score. Then, in the final two drives for Miami, Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception and was sacked on a messy final possession.

Besides the banner, McDaniel would speak on his job security, downplaying the notion that he could be worried about it and is focused on other aspects.

“I think if I worry about my job security, I won't be doing my job. And I think that inherently is against all things that I believe in,” McDaniel said. “I've never felt entitled to this position, and it's very important for me to spend all of my waking hours worrying about exactly how to do my job and all the residual effects of that are.”

At any rate, the Dolphins look for their first win of the season against the Bills on Thursday, a victory that can rewrite the narrative of the year.