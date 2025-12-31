On Wednesday, it was revealed that New England Patriots star defensive tackle Christian Barmore is facing a domestic assault charge stemming from an incident that allegedly took place on August 8. The news comes just one day after Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was accused of attacking his personal chef earlier this month.

The 26 year-old Barmore is charged with one count of assault and battery on a family/household member, per Emily Maher of WCVB.

According to documents, Barmore and a woman he had been in a relationship got into arguments over the air conditioning in the house, as well as over food, and that Barmore allegedly grabbed the woman's phone as she attempted to leave the house.

The documents state that the woman “intended to open the door and scream for help but Christian grabbed her before she could and threw her to the floor,” and that he grabbed her “in the area of the neck” but eventually let her go.

Barmore is scheduled to be arraigned on February 3, 2026.

The Patriots have sinced released a statement in the wake of the charges.

““The New England Patriots are aware of reports regarding a pending February arraignment involving Christian Barmore, which stems from an alleged domestic incident that occurred in August. The Patriots were made aware at the time of the incident and informed the NFL in a timely manner,” read the statement in part, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

As previously noted, the Barmore allegations come just one day after wide receiver Stefon Diggs was charged with a felony for allegedly assaulting his private chef over a pay dispute.

The news on Barmore and Diggs comes less than two weeks before the Patriots are scheduled to begin their 2025 playoff run, having clinched the AFC East with a win over the New York Jets over the weekend. New England is slated to wrap up its 2025 regular season with a home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.