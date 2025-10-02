A pair of struggling organizations meet in Week 5 when the New Orleans Saints host the New York Giants in the Caesars Superdome. The game will be the first career road start for rookie sensation Jaxson Dart. Before the Week 5 game kicks off, we will be making our Giants-Saints bold predictions.

Dart got his first career start in Week 4 and looked like the savior the team needed. While his box score was modest — 111 passing yards, one touchdown, 54 rushing yards and a rushing score — he gave the team its first win of the season against a previously undefeated Los Angeles Chargers team.

The Saints also entered Week 4 with a 0-3 record, but they remain winless entering Week 5. New Orleans had a difficult matchup against the Buffalo Bills and suffered a 31-19 loss, dropping to 0-4.

After consecutive road games, the Saints return home in Week 5, where they face a potentially vulnerable Giants team. Not only will the game be Dart's first career start on the road, but New York could get caught looking ahead to its Week 6 home game against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite the Giants entering the game coming off a win, the Saints are favored to get their first victory of the 2025 season. New Orleans is currently listed as a -130 betting favorite, an implied probability of 56.5 percent.

Regardless, we will break down our Giants-Saints Week 5 predictions before the teams meet on the field.

Giants QB Jaxson Dart will toss four touchdowns

Dart checked the most important box in his debut by getting the win, but he was not asked to do much against an elite defense. After passing his first test against the Chargers, Dart now has an opportunity to potentially open up more against a softer Saints defense in Week 5.

Losing star wideout Malik Nabers to a torn ACL hurts, but the Giants are still in a favorable matchup. As arguably the best overall receiver in the league, Nabers' impact will be felt most against man-to-man coverages.

The Giants, however, will not face too much man coverage in Week 5. The Saints utilize zone coverage schemes at the 10th-highest rate, according to Pro Football Focus. Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton, New York's two top receiving options by default, are much more effective against zone than they are against man.

Through four games, the Saints rank near the middle of the pack in passing yards allowed. Yet, they are allowing the sixth-most yards per pass and the fifth-highest completion percentage. Most of their overall defensive numbers have been protected by blowout losses.

This game should be competitive, and Dart will throw the ball more than he did in Week 4. Expect the full Jaxson Dart experience in this one, and the young leader will continue to prove himself with a better overall performance.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara racks up 200 scrimmage yards

The Giants' defense has been an elite pass-rushing unit and has improved in coverage, but it remains subpar against the run. New York enters Week 5 allowing the third-most rushing yards per game and the second-most yards per carry.

That aligns perfectly for Alvin Kamara, who has gotten off to a quietly dominant start. Four weeks into his ninth professional season, the 30-year-old tailback has looked as explosive as ever and seems to be fresher than he has in years.

Kamara has alternated good and bad performances, but Week 5 is a prime opportunity for him to establish a rhythm. Kamara is coming off a 70-yard performance against the Bills, during which he averaged a season-high 4.7 yards per rush attempt.

One month into the season, Kamara has already racked up 256 rushing yards, but he is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. Those numbers are skewed by a tough Week 3 matchup with the stingy Seattle Seahawks defense. He now prepares for his softest matchup of the year to date.

As promising as he has been on the ground, Kamara has yet to hit the century mark, nor has he been able to get himself going in the passing game. All that should change in Week 5 against the Giants, which ceded 10.3 yards per catch to Austin Ekeler in Week 1.

At this stage of his career, Kamara is still the Saints' best offensive weapon. Kellen Moore is not going to want Spencer Rattler to sit in the pocket against this elite pass rush and will lean on his veteran to take the path of least resistance.

Giants blow past Saints by 20+ points in Week 5

Entering Week 5, all the talk is about the Giants' offense losing Malik Nabers. The conversations are valid, but once the game is over, they will shift back to Jaxson Dart.

New Orleans is not nearly as bad as their 0-4 record suggests. Had a few plays gone their way, they could realistically be entering the week with a 2-2 record. Regardless, this is a better matchup for Dart and the Giants than it is for the Saints.

While the Saints are a zone-dominant team, the Giants rely heavily on their man coverage. That should serve them well in Week 5, as Spencer Rattler has struggled in similar matchups throughout his career.

Through four games, Rattler has posted a 75 percent completion percentage against zone, a top-10 mark in the league. But against man, he is completing just 55.3 percent of his attempts, the fourth-worst among all 32 starting quarterbacks. Rattler will also have to face former teammate Paulson Adebo in the secondary, who looks to find his footing after a slow start to the year.

The Saints have a path to victory by leaning on Kamara, but they have struggled to keep Rattler safe in the pocket. Brian Burns, who brings his league-leading 5.0 sacks into Week 5, will be giving Rattler nightmares, as will Abdul Carter, who recorded eight pressures in Week 4.

New Orleans has been encouraged by what it has accomplished thus far, considering its strenuous circumstances. But this is a rejuvenated Giants team that appears to have discovered a new direction. The Dart hype train will continue to gain momentum in Week 5, while the Saints simultaneously endure another deflating loss.