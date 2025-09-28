After a standing ovation to start the New York Giants' game, quarterback Jaxson Dart overcame an injury scare before throwing his first career touchdown pass. And he didn't flinch from there, leading the Giants to their first win versus the Chargers since 1998.

It was also the Giants’ first win of the season as they knocked off the previously undefeated Chargers, 21-18.

Dart’s numbers weren’t stunning, but he got the job done, according to a post on X by ClutchPoints.

“Giants QB Jaxson Dart in his first career NFL start as he leads them to their first win of the season:

🏈13/20

🏈111 pass yards

🏈54 rush yards

🏈2 TOT TD's

🏈0 INT

🏈Sacked 5 times”

Giants QB Jaxson Dart off and running

Dart continually burned the Chargers with his legs, converting third downs with scrambles. He had a 15-yard touchdown run on the team’s first possession. Also, he added a three-yard touchdown pass to provide what turned out to be the winning points.

Article Continues Below

He didn’t lack for confidence as the game approached, according to foxnews.com.

“I’m ready,” Dart told reporters on Wednesday. “It wasn’t anything extra. You always say like, ‘I’m going to prepare each week the same.’ But in all reality, you have different responsibilities as the starter.

“I want to do my best to be a spark. I want to create excitement on the field. I want to be explosive when opportunities are there and just try to bring a little bit of swagger.”

And Dart matched those hopes. He wasn’t perfect, but he gave the Giants a chance. And as it turned out, the chance turned into a victory.

Whether the decision to insert Dart into the lineup turns into a season-changing move by head coach Brian Daboll remains to be seen. But for one week, it made a big difference. The Chargers came into the game getting love as one of the top two or three teams in the AFC.