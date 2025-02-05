Before Super Bowl 59, Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce and Marriott teamed up for a lookalike contest in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 4, 2025.

Five NFL fan duos were tasked with finding the real Kelce in the middle of a sea of lookalikes. Whoever found him first would win VIP Super Bowl tickets and the Courtyard Sleepover Suite in Caesars Superdome.

The duo of Maris and Donnovan from Texas won the contest. They get to spend the night before the big game in the Courtyard Sleepover Suite. Kelce escorted them to the suite following the contest.

“Becoming Marriott’s first-ever Fanbassador has been an absolutely amazing experience,” Kelce said in a statement to ClutchPoints. “Connecting with Marriott Bonvoy Members, bonding with passionate fans, and helping bring them closer to the game has been such a blast.

“What makes this even more exciting is that my brother and I are both heading to New Orleans, but this time, Travis will be gearing up for the big game, while I’ll be hosting a bunch of Jason Kelce lookalikes in the heart of the French Quarter!” he continued.

He also praised the lookalikes for looking “exactly” like him, with some even getting the “precise length of their beards right. Getting to host such a contest during his first season after retiring was surreal.

“I never imagined that in my first season off the field, Super Bowl week would be busier than ever before,” said Kelce. “Kicking things off by hanging out with dozens of my lookalikes in the French Quarter was wild—these guys looked exactly like me, even down to the precise length of our beards. Talk about dedication! I’m so happy to have had opportunities with Marriott to keep the fun and energy of football alive!”

Will Jason Kelce be at Super Bowl 59?

It is expected that Jason Kelce will be at Super Bowl 59 to cheer on his brother, Travis. He recently revealed that Taylor Swift, Travis' girlfriend, is also expected to be there. It sounds like Travis pulled out all of the stops to get his family and friends there.

As Jason Kelce noted, this is his first Super Bowl since retiring from the NFL. Two years ago, he faced his brother in the Super Bowl, where the Chiefs won.

It was the first time they had faced in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs won, starting the streak that they hope to continue heading into Super Bowl 59. If they win, they will become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row.

Kelce was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He played college football at Cincinnati from 2006-10 before going pro.

He was an iron man for the Eagles, starting 193 games during his career. During his time with the Eagles, he was named to six First-team All-Pros and seven Pro Bowls.

In 2018, Kelce won the Super Bowl with the Eagles when they defeated the New England Patriots. Quarterback Nick Foles won MVP of the game.