While there has been no shortage of responses to Logan Paul's $1 million open boxing challenge, ranging from the likes of former and current NFL players like Le'Veon Bell and Kingsley Suamataia, there's a reason a fight hasn't been booked.

Paul took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal the hold-up. He claims that his open challenge has “caused an uproar,” but none of the players are willing to “put $1M in escrow and be flown” to Puerto Rico and fight in front of “three professional judges.”

“They all want to formalize this with a streamer, venue, press conferences, etc. (i.e. get paid to fight but not risk their own money), but I don’t have time nor interest in that,” Paul said. “I won’t step away from WWE to coordinate & train for an event, but if any player wants to actually put up $1M and fight at my gym with official referees and judges, show yourselves (that includes you [Le'Veon Bell].”

Now, he did concede that he would be willing to do a private fight. However, it remains unclear if any players' responses were contingent on that.

Logan Paul's $1 million open boxing challenge to NFL players

Paul made an open challenge to NFL players like Tom Brady and Myles Garrett. He is currently beefing with Brady ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, and their feud has escalated.

The former WWE United States Champion then claimed he'd “throttle Myles Garrett” before saying he'd “throw hands with any of you motherf**kers.”

Bell was one of the first notable names to respond. He has a 2-1 record in boxing, with his last fight taking place on May 25, 2024. He quickly responded, saying, “STOP DUCKING Logan Paul. Bro tryna fight an NFL player that's never fought before. Let's set it up bro. We can fight in April, the NFL draft is in Pittsburgh. We can fight NFL draft weekend! Let's make it happen.”