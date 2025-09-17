The New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in very different places. Baker Mayfield and the Bucs are defending their fifth straight division title. Meanwhile, Aaron Glenn takes over as the head coach in New York, looking to break a 14-year postseason drought. The two squads meet up in Florida for a Week 3 matchup on Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the Buccaneers and Jets matchup, here are the bold predictions for the game.

The most notable injury for the matchup is Justin Fields, who was placed in concussion protocol. That could lead to Tyrod Taylor starting at quarterback for New York. He threw for more yards in two drives in Week 2 than Fields threw for in eight drives. Could that mean better things for the Jets' offense, or will Tampa's defense dominate?

Before the Jets and the Buccaneers square off on Sunday, be sure to check out our bold predictions.

The Buccaneers will have two 100+ yard receivers

Part of what makes the Buccaneers a dominant offense is their deep receiver room. Even with Jalin McMillan and Chris Godwin sidelined, they have had a lot of success passing the ball to Mike Evans and rookie Emeka Egbuka. Add in tight end Cade Otton and two solid running backs, and Baker Mayfield has plenty of targets. Two of them will end up with more than 100 receiving yards in this game.

The Jets have one great cornerback in Sauce Gardner, who will likely travel with Evans throughout the game. That leaves Egbuka to dominate Brandon Stephens, who was exposed in Week 1, and Otton and the running backs to take advantage of the depleted linebacker core. Fantasy football managers should be loving this matchup, as the Tampa Bay offense should run all over a depleted Jets defense.

Breece Hall bounces back with a touchdown

The Jets' running game did not help set up the passing game on Sunday against the Bills. Breece Hall had just 29 rushing yards on ten attempts, a far cry from his 107 yards in Week 1 against the Steelers. If Taylor plays, the running game will need to dominate to give the Jets any chance. Hall will do his part, scoring a touchdown against the Buccaneers.

On Monday against the Houston Texans, Tampa allowed a rushing touchdown to Nick Chubb. Even though the former Brown had just 43 yards, he was able to scamper into the end zone. Hall has his speed back after a disappointing year coming off an ACL injury. That should play into his touchdown against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Hall has gotten most of the carries over second-year running back Braelon Allen. Fantasy football managers likely drafted the Wisconsin product, thinking Hall was not going to get his burst back. But the first two weeks have proven that Hall is the primary ball carrier over Allen.

Tampa Bay wins by double digits

With Tyrod Taylor likely starting and a dreadful defense, the Jets do not have much of a chance to win on Sunday. They will lose by double digits, falling to 0-3 and continuing their horrid stretch of football. While the expectations were low coming into this season, the continued penalty troubles have frustrated fans.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have not missed a beat after losing Liam Coen as the offensive coordinator this offseason. Mayfield has a great rapport with Evans and has developed a connection with Egbuka quickly. Both Rachaad White and Bucky Irving should run all over the Jets' front and open up the passing game for Mayfield and crew.

The Buccaneers are 6.5-point favorites and -300 on the moneyline, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. They won in Week 1 by three points and in Week 2 by just one point, but both the Falcons and Texans are better than this Jets squad. This game will be a laugher, ending in a double-digit Buccaneers win.