The New York Jets suffered a setback as quarterback Justin Fields entered concussion protocol after hitting the ground hard against the Bills. The update came through ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who confirmed the development. Fields was already under pressure to lead the Jets offense, and the timing of the injury makes matters worse. The concussion to Justin Fields leaves the Jets searching for stability at the most important position.

The loss to the Bills highlighted Fields’ struggles and his importance at the same time. His abysmal showing and injury will force New York to lean on backups, and every game now carries added weight in the AFC race.