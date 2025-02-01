While hanging out at the NFL Pro Bowl Games in Orlando this weekend, two-time Pro Bowl selection Baker Mayfield opened up about former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen taking the head coaching job in Jacksonville.

Mayfield — in his normal straight-faced, deadpan manner — said Coen attempted to contact the Tampa QB and his offensive linemen while the group was on vacation in the Bahamas.

“I left him on ‘read' a little bit,” Mayfield said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Just like he left me on ‘read.' I made him beg.”

Coen — who went viral during his introductory press conference — agreed to terms with the Jaguars on Jan. 24 to become the team's new head coach following the dismissal of Doug Pederson in early January. It was a bizarre courting which saw Coen pull his name out of the running, then reinstate his candidacy after former Jacksonville General Manager Trent Baalke parted ways with the organization on Jan. 22.

Mayfield said at the end of the day he doesn't hold any ill will towards Coen.

“It was good,” Mayfield stated. “I know people are going to be upset about it, but for him, [his wife] Ashley, and their kids, you can't argue with that decision. I can't be mad at that. As much as I would want to have him still here, it is what it is. Life goes on and I'm happy for him.”

Coen helped continue Mayfield's upward trajectory in 2024 after a solid 2023. The former Oklahoma quarterback threw for a career-high 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns, earning Pro Bowl honors in the process. The Buccaneers were the only team in the NFL ranked in the top five in rushing and passing offensively. Coen helped take the Bucs from 23rd in yards in 2023 (313.0) to third in 2024 (399.5).

Following Coen's departure, Tampa stayed in-house and promoted pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator.

While Mayfield may be okay with the way Coen left the Bucs, the organization clearly doesn't feel the same way. Twice within the last week, Tampa Bay has blocked Coen from interviewing members of the Buccaneer coaching staff to join him in Jacksonville.