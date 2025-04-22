The 2025 NFL Draft is finally here! On Thursday, April 24, at 8:00 pm ET, the Green Bay-based event kicks off. So, without further ado, let’s dive right into our final ClutchPoints 2025 NFL mock draft 5.0, which includes our predictions for trades as well as picks.

1. Tennessee Titans — QB Cam Ward, Miami

As with most NFL drafts, the mystery of who will go No. 1 is over the week of the event. The Titans will take Cam Ward and hope that he develops into the franchise signal-caller they weren’t able to find in recent QB picks like Will Levis and Malik Willis.

2. Cleveland Browns — CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

While Abdul Carter would give the Browns one of the best pass rushes in the league, Travis Hunter gives the team a face of the franchise, which Cleveland desperately needs. Whether Hunter plays wide receiver or cornerback in 2025 may be the only interesting thing about the Browns’ upcoming campaign.

3. New York Giants — EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State

The Giants have kicked the tires on Shedeur Sanders but will decide the juice is not worth the squeeze at No. 3. Instead, the team will take an elite pass rusher (because every team needs more of those) and will deal with QB later… maybe even trading back into Round 1.

4. New England Patriots — OL Will Campbell, LSU

With the two elite prospects gone and no team dying to move up to No. 4, the Patriots will make the responsible pick here and take Will Campbell to hopefully anchor the offensive line, or at least be a key cog for the duration of Drake Maye’s career.

5. New York Jets (Via Jaguars) — OL Armand Membou, Missouri

In our first 2025 NFL Mock Draft 5.0 trade, the Jets jump ahead of the Raiders to secure the best right tackle in the draft, picking Armand Membou. New York will have to part with a third-rounder to move up to this slot.

6. Las Vegas Raiders — DT Mason Graham, Michigan

With the right tackle gone and Pete Carroll being too good at finding later-round running backs, the Raiders do what they’ve failed to do so often in the past and take the best player available. Mason Graham is a plug-and-play defensive tackle who will help give the Silver and Black a top-flight D-line.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (Via Jets) — WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

While the prudent move may have been to stay at No. 5 and take Graham—building from the trenches out—the Jaguars need to help Trevor Lawrence. Adding the Mike Evans-like Tetairoa McMillan to a WR corps with Brian Thomas Jr. seems like a move new head coach (and former Buccaneers OC) Liam Cohen will love.

8. Carolina Panthers — LB/EDGE Jalon Walker, Georgia

In what seems like one of the most telegraphed moves of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Panthers will take edge/linebacker hybrid Jalon Walker to upgrade their dismal pass-rush and, hopefully, build their front seven around.

9. New Orleans Saints — QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders’ slide stops relatively early as the Saints tab him to become their next franchise QB. This is a good sport for Coach Prime’s son, as he’ll get to learn without a ton of pressure that would come in a major media market like New York or with a historical franchise like the Steelers.

10. Chicago Bears — RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

The Bears get their dream outcome here as superstar running back Ashton Jeanty falls to them at 10. A dynamic playmaker standing behind Caleb Williams will be a huge benefit to the second-year signal-caller.

11. San Francisco 49ers — OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

This will be a turning point in the 2025 NFL Draft, as the 49ers could go offense or defense here. The smart move is to take a foundational lineman to bolster the trenches for years to come, and Kelvin Banks Jr. could be that guy, no matter what position he ends up at.

12. Dallas Cowboys — WR Matthew Golden, Texas

With Banks, Menbou, and Campbell off the board, Jerry Jones decides to swing for the fences in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft and take a speedster to complement CeeDee Lamb and help Dak Prescott.

13. Miami Dolphins — CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

The Dolphins are another team that may have to call an audible based on what the 49ers do. In this case, the pass is on a much-needed offensive lineman to help the defense. That D needs help at corner and safety, so why not take a player like Jahdae Barron, who can play both?

14. Indianapolis Colts — TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

Another team that gets their biggest wish fulfilled; the Colts will run to the podium with their draft card that says Tyler Warren on it. A big, versatile weapon like the Penn State tight end could be just what Anthony Richardson needs to become a legitimate NFL QB.

15. Atlanta Falcons — EDGE Mike Green, Marshall

The way this 2025 NFL Mock Draft has fallen thus far, we are now at the run-on-pass-rushers portion. First off the board will be Mike Green, who, despite not facing the best competition, looks like the surest bet to be a double-digit sack guy after Carter.

16. Arizona Cardinals — EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia

Mykel Williams looks like a prototypical NFL DE, but he hasn’t played like it yet. Still, you can’t teach his size (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) and athletic ability. So, Jonathan Gannon will make this pick and figure out the rest later.

17. Cincinnati Bengals — EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Re-read the first two sentences above, but substitute Williams for Shemar Stewart and add seven pounds. Stewart is far from a finished product, but he could be a building block for an atrocious Bengals defense that cost them dearly last season.

18. Seattle Seahawks — OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

The Seahawks need help across the interior of the offensive line (and even on the ends), so taking a player like Grey Zabel, who is capable of playing all five OL positions, makes a ton of sense.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

A personal favorite union in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers will take Jihaad Campbell to run the defense for the foreseeable future. Yes, injury concerns could hurt his stock, but making Campbell the Lavonte David replacement is a smart long-term move.

20. Denver Broncos — RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

The Broncos need weapons around Bo Nix, and while players like Colston Loveland and Luther Burden Jr. could be the selections, consensus is starting to build in the NFL mock draft world that a bell-cow back like Omarion Hampton is what Sean Payton is leaning toward.

21. Buffalo Bills (Via Steelers) — DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan

Now it’s time for Bills GM Brandon Beane to do what he always does and trade up to grab a player he likes (for better or—most often—worse). Here, Beane takes the run-stuffing DT the Bills desperately need by jumping the Chargers and sending the Steelers 30, 62, and 109 for 21 and 83.

22. Los Angeles Chargers — TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

With one Michigan Wolverine off the table, Jim Harbaugh turns to another in Loveland. This isn’t just a lazy former coach pick, though. The Chargers need weapons to help Justin Herbert take the next step, and the big TE will do the trick.

23. Green Bay Packers — CB Will Johnson, Michigan

The run on Michigan Men continues as the Packers fill one of their biggest weaknesses on defense and get a steal in Will Johnson. Yes, he may be a little slower than expected, and he is coming off an injury, but he has the skill, size, and mentality to be a true CB1.

24. New York Giants (Via Vikings) — QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Reports out of the Big Apple are that Brian Daboll likes Jaxson Dart better than any other QB in the 2025 NFL Draft. So, while they might be able to get him with pick No. 34, they’ll send that selection along with 99 and 105 to the Vikings, who go from four total picks to six.

25. Kansas City Chiefs (Via Texans) — OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

The trades start flying hot and heavy as we get later in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Here, the Chiefs get the OT they desperately need—and a late-round steal at that—by sending 31 and 95 to the Texans.

26. Philadelphia Eagles (Via Rams) — DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

Howie Roseman does it again! Walter Nolen has all the physical attributes, pedigree, and talent in the world, and if a team can unlock it, he’ll be a star. Sound familiar? To get his immediate Milton Williams replacement, the Eagles GM sends pick 32 and 96 to the Rams.

27. Baltimore Ravens — EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

Just like the Eagles, the Ravens have an M.O., and they always seem to get amazing value when they pick. In this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Ravens take one of the most productive edge rushers in college football. And if he goes to Baltimore, would it be a shock if Donovan Ezeiruaku became a superstar?

28. Detroit Lions — EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

Dan Campbell has created such an amazing culture in Detroit that the Lions can stand to take a chance on a player with a ton of talent but questionable intangibles. That’s why James Pierce Jr., an immensely talented rusher, would be a worthwhile gamble across from Aidan Hutchinson.

29. Washington Commanders — S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

The Commanders could go offensive line or even wide receiver here, but Dan Quinn does love big, physical safeties, and Nick Emmanwori is the biggest and physical-est safety that has come into the NFL since Kyle Hamilton.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers — QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama

In the shock of the 2025 NFL Draft first round, the Steelers grab Alabama QB Jalen Milroe. The Crimson Tide quarterback has awful accuracy but Lamar Jackson-like athleticism. After one year with Aaron Rodgers, Milroe can become a star. Plus, he curiously got the invite to the draft green room from the league.

31. Houston Texans — OG Tyler Booker, Alabama

Pick 25 may have been too rich for the best pure guard of the draft, but at 31, it’s a nice spot for the Texans to fill a major need with Tyler Booker. If not Booker, Ohio State’s Donovan Jackson could be an option, too.

32. Los Angeles Rams (Via Eagles) — CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

The Rams need cornerbacks, and Maxwell Hairston gets the slight edge over Trey Amos here because of his pure speed (4.28-second 40) and ball-hawking abilities (six career interceptions).