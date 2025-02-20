With Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance still fresh in fans’ minds, betting markets have already shifted focus to Super Bowl LX’s halftime show. Two major names have emerged as the frontrunners—Miley Cyrus and Chappell Roan—both sitting at 5/1 odds, per OLGB.

Cyrus has long been a favorite for the NFL’s marquee event. Rumors swirled last year that she might take the stage before the league ultimately went with Kendrick Lamar. Now, she finds herself back at the top of betting boards. With a catalog spanning pop, rock, and country influences, her ability to command a stadium-sized audience makes her an enticing choice.

Roan, on the other hand, represents an unexpected but compelling contender. Her rise in the past year has been nothing short of meteoric, culminating in a Best New Artist win at the 2025 Grammys. Her 2023 album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess turned into a sleeper hit, and her fanbase continues to grow. A Super Bowl performance could solidify her status as a global star. Despite her relative newcomer status, oddsmakers have placed her on equal footing with Cyrus, suggesting confidence in her potential to deliver on one of the world’s biggest stages.

Other Contenders and Fan Favorites

Beyond Cyrus and Roan, another name gaining traction is Oasis. The Britpop icons, who stunned the world with a reunion announcement in 2024, have a string of sold-out dates lined up for 2025. Their odds sit at 6/1, making them the top non-American act in the race. A Super Bowl halftime slot would mark an incredible moment for the band, particularly considering their absence from the music scene for over a decade.

Meanwhile, many fans are rallying behind another global pop sensation—Dua Lipa. Despite not appearing on the betting boards' top slots, the 29-year-old superstar has a deep catalog of hits that would electrify Levi’s Stadium. “How has Dua Lipa not done a Super Bowl halftime show yet?” one fan questioned online. With the NFL reportedly encouraging Jay-Z and Roc Nation to secure a non-hip-hop headliner, Lipa could fit the bill perfectly.

Another name notably absent from serious consideration? Taylor Swift. According to reports, Swift has no interest in performing at the Super Bowl while her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is still playing. A source told The Daily Mail that she wants to be in the stands supporting him rather than headlining the show herself.

With the betting markets already heating up, the question remains: will the NFL go with a familiar superstar like Miley Cyrus, a rising force like Chappell Roan, or an outside pick that surprises everyone? Only time will tell.