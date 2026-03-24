Things went well for Odell Beckham Jr. on the flag football field. And the rumors began of his NFL return. Now, Beckham suddenly has a relatable desire after Tom Brady’s flag football game, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. has received renewed interest in recent days after his showing at Tom Brady’s Fanatics flag football game. Beckham was one of the most impressive players on the field and fully intends to play in 2026, per sources.”

This would be quite a climb back for Beckham. He hasn’t made a big NFL impact since 2019. And over the last four years, he has only had 44 catches for under 1,000 yards. Two of those years, 2022 and 2025, Beckham did not play.

Will WR Odell Beckham Jr. make another run at it?

He’s 33 years old, so it’s not a lock that an NFL team would take a chance on giving him a roster spot. He hasn’t played in a game since early December of 2024.

Beckham said he hopes the flag football game puts him back on track, according to a post on X by Kay Adams.

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“Looking forward to hopefully getting an opportunity to play this year, and hopefully, this is kinda just a starting point,” Beckham said.

Of course, the talk went to him returning to his old team, the Giants. That would pair him with young quarterback Jaxson Dart.

“That sounds great,” Beckham responded when asked about Dart. “If that opportunity presents itself, I would love to do that. Be excited about that. He's a good dude. He's young, and he likes to dance. I like all that. So he looks like he likes to have fun. If I get that opportunity.”

Beckham made an impressive grab in the flag game, according to a post on X by the NFL.