48-year-old NFL legend Tom Brady's feud with WWE just seems to continue. Beefing for weeks now with the wrestling promotion and Logan Paul, reports recently emerged about WWE negotiating a deal with Brady regarding a WrestleMania 42 appearance.

While, Brady had teased appearing at WrestleMania 41 last year, it ultimately did not happen. Appearing on UnSportsmanLike, Seth Rollins opened up and reacted to Brady's remarks on WWE. Open to wrestling the NFL legend, Rollins further claimed that Brady did not have “the guts” to show up at WrestleMania 42.

“I don’t think Tom Brady has the guts. I don’t think he has the guts to show up and do anything at WrestleMania. He called WWE wrestling ‘cute,’ as he was comparing it to other athletes. ‘It’s cute. It’s a cute thing you do.’ He said this to Logan Paul in one of his interviews, I believe,” Rollins said. “He’s not gonna show up and do anything about it. He’s gonna chirp from afar, and then he’s gonna go play flag football, and he’s gonna put on a suit, and he’s gonna get in the broadcast booth, and he’s gonna be great at it. He’s great at it.” (H/t Fightful)

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Further addressing the chances of wrestling him, Rollins answered confidently. “I would guarantee that I would wrestle Tom Brady… Tom Brady would not stand a chance against me… Tom, all the respect in the world, Hall of Fame quarterback, first ballot, we think — who knows anymore? Multi-time Super Bowl Champion, MVP, all the accolades.

“He doesn’t have the guts. He doesn’t have the guts. It’s not as cute as you think. That’s all I’m saying,” Rollins finished.

The entire Brady-WWE-Paul drama began when Logan Paul compared himself to NFL athletes. This triggered a response from Brady, who called WWE “cute.” However, this led to further comments from more WWE Superstars as the feud continued.