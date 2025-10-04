When news broke that former New York Jets quarterback-turned-broadcaster Mark Sanchez had been stabbed in a scary incident in Indianapolis, it sent shockwaves around the NFL.

Although he's been out of the NFL for years, having last played for the Washington Commanders in 2018, the former USC quarterback remains incredibly popular with fans from all over wishing him well on social media.

As the football world grappled with the news, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office released a new statement on the case, informing the public that Sanchez has actually been arrested in conjunction with the incident.

After further investigation and following consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, IMPD arrested 38-year-old Mark Sanchez for his alleged role in this incident. Sanchez was arrested at the hospital for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication, all of which are misdemeanors. All involved parties have been identified, and no further individuals are being sought by detectives. Sanchez is still in the hospital and has not been booked into the Adult Detention Center. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decision. An arrest is merely an accusation, and Sanchez should be considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. IMPD does not release probable cause affidavits. Those must be obtained from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office or Marion County Clerk's Office.

With Mark Sanchez still in the hospital recovering from his injuries, having yet to release a statement on the incident, this story remains developing.