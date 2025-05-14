May 14, 2025 at 10:20 AM ET

The NFL will unveil the entire regular season schedule for the 2025 season on Wednesday night. There have already been a handful of contest revealed, including all international games and a handful of primetime matchups. Now the NFL has revealed another primetime game and it is a great matchup.

The Kansas City Chiefs will head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, according to a post by the NFL on X, formerly Twitter.

This is an incredible matchup for the NFL to pull for Thanksgiving.

It is tradition for the Cowboys to play in the late window on Thanksgiving. In recent seasons, the Cowboys have played division rivals on Thanksgiving. Instead, they will take on the best the NFL has to offer in 2025.

The NFL is certainly counting on this game getting a ton of eyeballs on it. Kansas City and Dallas may be two of the most popular teams in the league, so putting them together on a national holiday is a no-brainer idea.

Dak Prescott going up against Patrick Mahomes on Thanksgiving is going to feed families this Thanksgiving.

Chiefs will play on both Thanksgiving and Christmas during the 2025 NFL season

The Chiefs are becoming a constant on holidays during the NFL season.

America got a heavy dose of Kansas City during the 2024 season. The Chiefs played games on both Black Friday and Christmas. They were even a staple on Hallmark with their very own Christmas movie.

Now the NFL is asking them the run it back.

The Chiefs will now play on both Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2025.

Kansas City is already confirmed to be playing against Denver on Christmas Day in a Prime Video exclusive.

The Chiefs have expressed an interest in the past in becoming a fixture on Christmas, just like the Lions and Cowboys are on Thanksgiving. It seems the NFL is more than happy to take the Chiefs up on that request.

It will be fascinating to see the rest of the 2025 NFL schedule when it releases at 8PM ET on Wednesday.