The Team USA flag football team was put in the spotlight against a group of NFL stars in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, and it shows that they've been built for this. In the midst of them dominating, a former NFL player made an announcement, as Robert Griffin III claimed that he would be joining the national team for the 2028 Olympics.

“Proud and Honored to announce that I will be going for Gold in Flag Football with the USA National Team in 2028. The journey starts now and there is no greater honor than wearing USA across your chest and representing something more than yourself. USA! USA! USA,” Griffin wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It's uncertain if Griffin will be playing in the game or if he'll be joining in a different capacity. It's hard to see him actually playing, especially since he hasn't been on the field for some years. Team USA showed against current NFL stars that they're athletic, fast, and strategic when it comes to the rules.

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After they won, Darnell Douchette III, who won the tournament MVP, shared that he thinks they may have gained respect from actual NFL players.

“Those guys that we competed against, they didn’t know what they were getting themselves into,” Doucette said. “They just thought that they were going to come out and play. But I think we gained a lot of respect from those guys.”

Griffin has to keep up with those guys if he wants a chance at playing in the Olympics, and though he may have mentioned a return to the game before, flag football is a different beast.