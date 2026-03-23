48-year-old NFL legend Tom Brady's feud with Logan Paul just got a new twist. Beefing for weeks now following their heated argument on the ImPaulsive podcast during Super Bowl 60. Paul and Brady's feud took a new turn when more WWE Superstars got involved after Brady's “cute” dig targeted toward professional wrestling.

However, Paul also took things to a different level when he challenged NFL players to a boxing match, which he later backed out of. Brady and Paul, both representing different teams, recently clashed at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, where neither of them emerged victorious as Team USA won the entire tournament. However, during their respective team's matches, Paul and Brady's on-field feud continued as well.

Now, according to a new report by Dave Meltzer's WOR, WWE is “in negotiations” with Brady for a WrestleMania 42 appearance. “From what I have been told, they are in negotiations for Tom Brady, but there’s absolutely not a deal at this point for Tom Brady. So it could happen, obviously, Logan Paul and Tom Brady are working; everyone knows they’re working the angle. I think people have seen that coming in, but there could be something in some form at WrestleMania.

“It would not be a surprise, and what they did in the (flag) football game was clearly to build it, all the talk of Tom Brady cutting down pro wrestlers and all the wrestlers responding, that is all storyline. That is not Tom Brady’s a d**k, and he doesn’t respect pro wrestling.”

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Is the Logan Paul-Tom Brady feud a WWE work angle?

It has long been assumed that Brady and Paul are working an angle that could lead to a moment at the upcoming WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada. More signs led to Brady's appearance and the feud being kayfabe when reports emerged about WWE working toward Brady merchandise.

Last year, ahead of WrestleMania 41, Brady teased his appearance for the PLE; however, the 7-time Super Bowl champion never appeared at the PLE. After disappointing fans last year, will Brady be able to make up for it this time?