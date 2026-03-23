After his squad came out over Tom Brady and Jalen Hurts' team in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, WWE star Logan Paul was feeling himself.

He took to social media after the tournament to “apologize” to Brady and Hurts. They were co-captains of the Founders team. Paul, meanwhile, was a standout on the Wildcats, which was led by Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels.

“I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize for some of my actions in yesterday's flag football game,” Paul began. “First, I want to apologize to the United States' flag football team for taking [Darrell] Doucette's glasses off of his face and throwing them at the ground. That happened because after he scored a touchdown, he kind of got in my grille and said to me, ‘Welcome to flag football,' which upset me, because it's comments like that that I just can't tolerate.”

He then apologized to Hurts for “sacking” him and then “deflecting” one of his passes, which resulted in an interception for the Wildcats.

“If you get traded or your contract gets cut down, now we know why. And it's probably pretty embarrassing, so I am sorry,” Paul added.

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He then addressed his rival, Brady. Paul claimed that his pass rush had Brady “literally fearing for your life.” He did not hold back when roasting the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“I understand [that] you're older, it's not like you could go anywhere, and you got frustrated, which is why you threw the ball at me. And I want you to know that I forgive you for that, because that's what real men do.”

Lastly, Paul called out everyone who questioned his athleticism. He believes that he proved them all wrong with his performance in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

“I want to apologize to everyone that said that I was not a great athlete, because you all look stupid as hell right now. Thank you,” Paul ended his “apology.”